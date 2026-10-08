In the first MLHS Podcast episode of the 2026-27 season, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli take stock of the Maple Leafs through four games, discussing the early reasons for optimism and concern, notable performances, Jim Hiller’s lineup decisions, and the biggest questions facing the team as it embarks on a challenging road trip.
Episode Topics
- General feelings on this Leafs team through a 2-2-0 start and the media narratives after the 1-2-0 beginning to the season (0:50)
- Auston Matthews’ start to the season and Kirill Marchenko’s first four games as a Maple Leaf (11:00)
- John Tavares and Gavin McKenna’s start to the season, and McKenna’s media exposure in the first few weeks (17:00)
- The premature debate about placing McKenna on L1 + PP1 (26:45)
- The Jim Hiller line blending and handling of the lineup so far (31:50)
- The idea of flipping Nylander and Marchenko in the top six (40:00)
- The state of the Maple Leafs’ blue line through four games (41:25)
- The level of optimism or pessimism after four games (52:40)
- Nick Paul’s start to the season and his potential role down the middle, McKenna’s first road trip and place in the lineup (56:15)
- How do the Leafs handle the matchups during a tricky road trip? (1:04:00)
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