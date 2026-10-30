After Friday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the expected returns of Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev, Joshua’s size and net-front presence, the opportunity to clean up details in practice, his Vancouver homecoming, and Morgan Rielly’s play and leadership.

What does it mean to have Chris Tanev back and available?

Hiller: It’s great. I still have to talk to some other people, but I thought he looked pretty good in practice. It was a pretty intense practice, and he seemed to get through it just fine.

What goes into the decision to pair Tanev with Morgan Rielly?

Hiller: We really liked how McCabe and Raddysh have been playing together, so we don’t want to break that up. They’ve played together before. I think it makes a pretty easy transition for both of them.

You saw a lot of Dakota Joshua in training camp before his setback. Now that he should be available, what are you looking to see from him?

Hiller: The first thing I’ll tell you I noticed is how big he is, right? We all like that. You put him on the skates; he’s a big man.

It’s corner work, it’s wall work, and it’s in front of the net. I think all those areas are areas that we’ve maybe struggled at times. He can really fill a void for us there. He hasn’t played in a long time, but we expect him to be ready to roll and have a good game for us.

You had a longer practice, with probably no morning skate tomorrow. What were you looking to clean up today?

Hiller: We were saying that we’ve practiced maybe two or three times in the last month. It’s really been something that I believe has hurt our game. We took some time today to go a little slower and work through some things. November is going to set up pretty well for us that way. I’m not going to tell you what they were, but I think we made some progress in some areas that we’ve been struggling with.

One practice drill had players coming off immediately after the start. Is there something in transition on line changes that you’re seeing?

Hiller: Just line changes. Just cleaning up our line changes a little bit. It’s an important part of the game. When you go through chances, a good chunk of them come off of line changes — being organized coming out of it, and also getting on and off the ice quickly. That’s an area of the game we wanted to touch up.

You have a bunch of former Canucks on the team. In your experience as a coach, what impact does it have when several players return to face their old team?

Hiller: For some guys, it’s been two teams ago and stuff like that, but you always want to do well. There are lots of people here that they know. You still have some friends on the team — certainly in the community — and you always want to show well.

I think guys have a lot of pride. They always want to show well, but you really want to show well in front of your ex-fans because they treated you so well and cheered you on and all that kind of stuff. I think it’s always good to have a good game in front of them.

Rielly is another homecoming guy, in a different way. What role did you envision for him this year, and how has he fulfilled it?

Hiller: As I knew Morgan years ago, he was a skater — skate and shoot. Now we’re seeing him really move the puck well. He hasn’t scored yet, but he’s got lots of primary assists. He’s an offensive player, and we just want him to be solid defensively. I think he’s been both. He’s been a good offensive player and solid defensively, so he’s right on the money.

Off the ice, is Rielly the same kind of guy you coached the first time around?

Hiller: Yeah. Very popular with his teammates. Just a really good guy. Thoughtful, and thinks of other people.

He’s obviously been in Toronto for a long time. He’s really helped the new players with the adjustment. He’s kind of a guy you can just go to. He’s kind of seen it all.

Does it still mean something to return as a head coach in your home province?

Hiller: Yes, always. You talk about the Canucks — I grew up a Canucks fan, and I love being here. Friends, family, all that kind of stuff. I’ve got a lot of people in Vancouver that I know, too.

Who was your favourite Canuck growing up?

Hiller: Chris Oddleifson. Not many others would remember, right? He was a captain of the Canucks way back when. It was in the ’70s, I’m sure. He was originally my guy.

I grew out of that when Gretzky came to Edmonton. I started watching those games and was kind of on the fence there, watching Gretzky play.

My first NHL game was as a young guy. My dad brought me to the Pacific Coliseum. I remember that like it was yesterday. Pretty cool.

How difficult of a decision was it to go with Anthony Stolarz in the net tomorrow?

Hiller: There was no decision. He was scheduled to play.

Practice - October 30

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
192Gavin McKenna 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
253Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis 82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 10G 13A 23PTS 6+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 58.3%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 52.6%FO%
20:37TOI/GP16:38EVTOI/GP3:40PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.6SOG/GP
44.9%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:03TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:07PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 3A 4PTS 0+/- 0.9SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.27PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:51TOI/GP9:32EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.7%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 60.1%FO%
14:59TOI/GP12:03EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 8A 14PTS 3+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 54.1%5v5 GF% 0.93PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:26TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP1:00PPTOI/GP0:41PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.7SOG/GP
42.9%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.73PTS/GP
13:46TOI/GP11:15EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 9A 15PTS 1+/- 2.5SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 56.5%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 32.1%FO%
16:39TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:20PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
43.9%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.7%FO%
16:20TOI/GP13:24EVTOI/GP0:42PPTOI/GP2:14PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 1A 2PTS -2+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.5%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 50.4%FO%
12:57TOI/GP9:54EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:02PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
39.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
10:04TOI/GP9:04EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 9G 10A 19PTS -2+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.2%5v5 CF% 42.3%5v5 GF% 1.27PTS/GP 38.1%FO%
20:08TOI/GP16:05EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 1G 2A 3PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
55.2%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 42.9%FO%
7:27TOI/GP7:27EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 8A 8PTS -3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:47TOI/GP19:19EVTOI/GP3:39PPTOI/GP0:49PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 2A 2PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
19:21TOI/GP15:37EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:39PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 10A 10PTS -3+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.7%5v5 CF% 48.3%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
19:43TOI/GP17:41EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:59PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.7SOG/GP
49.7%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.07PTS/GP
17:46TOI/GP15:39EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:48PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 4+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
19:41TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:26PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OTL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 3W 5L 2OTL 3.29GAA .885SV%
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MLHS Staff
Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging Maple Leafs content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

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