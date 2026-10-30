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After Friday’s practice, head coach Jim Hiller discussed the expected returns of Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev, Joshua’s size and net-front presence, the opportunity to clean up details in practice, his Vancouver homecoming, and Morgan Rielly’s play and leadership.

What does it mean to have Chris Tanev back and available?

Hiller: It’s great. I still have to talk to some other people, but I thought he looked pretty good in practice. It was a pretty intense practice, and he seemed to get through it just fine.

What goes into the decision to pair Tanev with Morgan Rielly?

Hiller: We really liked how McCabe and Raddysh have been playing together, so we don’t want to break that up. They’ve played together before. I think it makes a pretty easy transition for both of them.

You saw a lot of Dakota Joshua in training camp before his setback. Now that he should be available, what are you looking to see from him?

Hiller: The first thing I’ll tell you I noticed is how big he is, right? We all like that. You put him on the skates; he’s a big man.

It’s corner work, it’s wall work, and it’s in front of the net. I think all those areas are areas that we’ve maybe struggled at times. He can really fill a void for us there. He hasn’t played in a long time, but we expect him to be ready to roll and have a good game for us.

You had a longer practice, with probably no morning skate tomorrow. What were you looking to clean up today?

Hiller: We were saying that we’ve practiced maybe two or three times in the last month. It’s really been something that I believe has hurt our game. We took some time today to go a little slower and work through some things. November is going to set up pretty well for us that way. I’m not going to tell you what they were, but I think we made some progress in some areas that we’ve been struggling with.

One practice drill had players coming off immediately after the start. Is there something in transition on line changes that you’re seeing?

Hiller: Just line changes. Just cleaning up our line changes a little bit. It’s an important part of the game. When you go through chances, a good chunk of them come off of line changes — being organized coming out of it, and also getting on and off the ice quickly. That’s an area of the game we wanted to touch up.

You have a bunch of former Canucks on the team. In your experience as a coach, what impact does it have when several players return to face their old team?

Hiller: For some guys, it’s been two teams ago and stuff like that, but you always want to do well. There are lots of people here that they know. You still have some friends on the team — certainly in the community — and you always want to show well.

I think guys have a lot of pride. They always want to show well, but you really want to show well in front of your ex-fans because they treated you so well and cheered you on and all that kind of stuff. I think it’s always good to have a good game in front of them.

Rielly is another homecoming guy, in a different way. What role did you envision for him this year, and how has he fulfilled it?

Hiller: As I knew Morgan years ago, he was a skater — skate and shoot. Now we’re seeing him really move the puck well. He hasn’t scored yet, but he’s got lots of primary assists. He’s an offensive player, and we just want him to be solid defensively. I think he’s been both. He’s been a good offensive player and solid defensively, so he’s right on the money.

Off the ice, is Rielly the same kind of guy you coached the first time around?

Hiller: Yeah. Very popular with his teammates. Just a really good guy. Thoughtful, and thinks of other people.

He’s obviously been in Toronto for a long time. He’s really helped the new players with the adjustment. He’s kind of a guy you can just go to. He’s kind of seen it all.

Does it still mean something to return as a head coach in your home province?

Hiller: Yes, always. You talk about the Canucks — I grew up a Canucks fan, and I love being here. Friends, family, all that kind of stuff. I’ve got a lot of people in Vancouver that I know, too.

Who was your favourite Canuck growing up?

Hiller: Chris Oddleifson. Not many others would remember, right? He was a captain of the Canucks way back when. It was in the ’70s, I’m sure. He was originally my guy.

I grew out of that when Gretzky came to Edmonton. I started watching those games and was kind of on the fence there, watching Gretzky play.

My first NHL game was as a young guy. My dad brought me to the Pacific Coliseum. I remember that like it was yesterday. Pretty cool.

How difficult of a decision was it to go with Anthony Stolarz in the net tomorrow?

Hiller: There was no decision. He was scheduled to play.

Practice - October 30 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 10 G 13 A 23 PTS 6 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 52.6% FO% 20:37 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 3:40 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 44.9% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:03 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:51 TOI/GP 9:32 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 60.1% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 12:03 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 3 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 54.1% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:26 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 1:00 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 42.9% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.73 PTS/GP 13:46 TOI/GP 11:15 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 9 A 15 PTS 1 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 56.5% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 32.1% FO% 16:39 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:20 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares ✚ 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 43.9% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.7% FO% 16:20 TOI/GP 13:24 EVTOI/GP 0:42 PPTOI/GP 2:14 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.4% FO% 12:57 TOI/GP 9:54 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:02 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 39.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 10:04 TOI/GP 9:04 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS -2 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.2% 5v5 CF% 42.3% 5v5 GF% 1.27 PTS/GP 38.1% FO% 20:08 TOI/GP 16:05 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 55.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 42.9% FO% 7:27 TOI/GP 7:27 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 8 A 8 PTS -3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:47 TOI/GP 19:19 EVTOI/GP 3:39 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 19:21 TOI/GP 15:37 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:39 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 48.3% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 19:43 TOI/GP 17:41 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:59 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 49.7% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 17:46 TOI/GP 15:39 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:48 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 4 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 19:41 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:26 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%