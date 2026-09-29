In an emergency episode of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli react to the Maple Leafs’ blockbuster trade for Kirill Marchenko.
Episode Topics
- First reactions to a shocking trade on the eve of the new season (1:00)
- Framing the Leafs’ trading of Matthew Knies for a different winger (5:00)
- The factors that have made Kirill Marchenko less heralded than he should be, and the departure of Knies (10:00)
- The importance of possessing the puck, and why Marchenko should help the Leafs do more of it (16:45)
- Framing the Columbus side of the trade (21:30)
- The difference in the two players’ ability to drive a line (24:00)
- The benefits of handedness balance on the wings (33:00)
- The benefit of improved 3v3 OT options, Marchenko’s possible PP role, and the possibilities for Marchenko’s lineup spot (39:00)
- The likelihood of greatly improved team speed this season (52:00)
- The legitimate reasons for optimism and excitement ahead of the Maple Leafs’ 2026-27 season opener (54:30)
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