With Chris Tanev back in the lineup and Dakota Joshua making his season debut, can the Maple Leafs salvage a split of their Western Canada + Seattle road trip with a win against the 32nd-overall Vancouver Canucks? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra on the challenge against the Leafs’ offense:

They’re going to be a hungry team. Prior to these two losses, they were buzzing at a good clip and feeling confident in their game. We expect them to have a response.

We know the personnel they have over there, and we know what they’re capable of, again, when given time and space. Our focus will be internal in terms of playing a good structural game and limiting the opportunities that their big boys get.

Malhotra on the energy in the building when the Leafs visit:

Yeah, it’s definitely fun. Hockey Night in Canada with a good crowd in the building—it’s definitely an energy that the guys feed off of.

Dakoa Joshua on missing the start of the season:

It’s not fun. You put in a lot of hard work, a lot of hours by yourself trying to get ready, and then just having it not come together as you’d like is tough. But it’s part of the game, and it makes when you get back that much more special.

Joshua on when his injury issue arose:

It was at the end of last year, and it just took a long time to come around. I thought that maybe it was there to start camp, but then after getting out there, it just wasn’t right, so I wasn’t able to go.

It was a frustrating one, just taking so long to feel right and then thinking you’re there, but then put it to the test and it’s not. That’s just frustrating. Happy to be in there now.

Joshua on the timing of his season debut coming against his former team:

It’s just funny how it worked out to be that way, and there were some good years here and great memories. Just to be back here is cool.

Chris Tanev on his injury:

Not going to get into specifics. Obviously, something happened in Colorado there that didn’t feel great, but I’m sort of over that now, and hopefully, as I get playing here, it goes away.

Tanev on the concern about re-aggravating the injury:

There’s always concern when playing hockey. It’s a physical sport, and things happen. But we talked to a lot of doctors, and we’re sort of confident in the diagnosis we got. It’s different than what happened last year, so that’s all I’ll say. It’s a lot better than what happened last year.

Tanev on his excitement about returning to game action against his former team:

Honestly, I’m so excited to be on the ice here. I feel like I remember being 20 years old at camp, stepping on this ice, and it sort of brings back a ton of memories. It’s very, very fun.

Tanev on the areas for improvement for the team:

We’re just trying to get connected more. Be a five-man unit in our end, through the neutral zone, and in the O zone, and just be a bit cleaner when we can with pucks and not turning over as many pucks.

But we’ve done a lot of good things, and special teams have been awesome. It’s been a huge bright spot for us, both the power play and penalty kill. We’re looking to continue to build off that, and clean up some of our things five-on-five and continue to get better.

Jim Hiller on the decision to pair Tanev with Morgan Rielly:

We really liked how McCabe and Raddysh have been playing together, so we don’t want to break that up. They’ve played together before. I think it makes a pretty easy transition for both of them.

Hiller on what Dakota Joshua can bring to the lineup:

The first thing I noticed is how big he is, right? We all like that. You put him on the skates, he’s a big man.

It’s corner work, it’s wall work, and it’s in front of the net. I think all those areas are areas that we’ve maybe struggled at times. He can really fill a void for us there. He hasn’t played in a long time, but we expect him to be ready to roll and have a good game for us.

Hiller on using Friday’s practice time to address areas for improvement in the team’s game:

We’ve practiced maybe two or three times in the last month, so it’s really, really been something that I believe has hurt our game.

We took some time today to go a little slower and work through some things. And November is going to set up pretty well for us that way. I’m not going to tell you what they were, but I think we made some progress in some areas that we’ve been struggling with.

Hiller on cleaning up the team’s line changes:

It’s an important part of the game when you go through chances. A lot of times, a good chunk of them come off of line changes and being organized coming out of it, and also getting on and off the ice quickly. That’s an area of the game we wanted to touch up.

Hiller on the decision to start Anthony Stolarz:

Oh, there was no decision. He was scheduled to play.

2026–27 regular season

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks: By the Numbers

Swipe the table to compare teams.
CategoryMaple LeafsCanucks
Games played1515
Record7–6–2[21st]3–11–1[32nd]
Points percentage.533[21st].233[32nd]
Goals for56[T-1st]45[11th]
Goals against51[T-29th]68[32nd]
Goals for / game3.73[T-3rd]3.00[T-21st]
Goals against / game3.40[T-24th]4.53[32nd]
Home record4–3–1[T-21st]1–5–0[32nd]
Away record3–3–1[T-15th]2–6–1[26th]
5v5 shot attempts %46.8%[26th]42.5%[31st]
5v5 goals for %46.5%[22nd]38.9%[28th]
5v5 PDO99.2[23rd]100.2[12th]
Power play31.3%[5th]19.1%[20th]
Penalty kill92.3%[2nd]65.4%[30th]
Head-to-head (2025–26)2–0–00–1–1
Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points
Scorer #1Auston Matthews10–13–23Elias Pettersson4–12–16
Scorer #2William Nylander9–10–19Jonathan Lekkerimäki6–6–12
Scorer #3Jack Roslovic6–9–15Brock Boeser4–8–12
Scorer #4Kirill Marchenko6–8–14Filip Hronek1–10–11
Scorer #5Easton Cowan6–8–14Linus Karlsson3–6–9
Toronto vs. Vancouver - October 30

Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
192Gavin McKenna 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
253Easton Cowan 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
381Dakota Joshua 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis 82Cole McWard

Goaltenders

41Anthony Stolarz Starter
72Sergei Bobrovsky Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 10G 13A 23PTS 6+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.4%5v5 CF% 58.3%5v5 GF% 1.53PTS/GP 52.6%FO%
20:37TOI/GP16:38EVTOI/GP3:40PPTOI/GP0:19PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.6SOG/GP
44.9%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:03TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:07PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 3A 4PTS 0+/- 0.9SOG/GP
47.6%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.27PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:51TOI/GP9:32EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:17PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.7%5v5 CF% 47.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 60.1%FO%
14:59TOI/GP12:03EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:54PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 8A 14PTS 3+/- 2.1SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 54.1%5v5 GF% 0.93PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:26TOI/GP13:45EVTOI/GP1:00PPTOI/GP0:41PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.7SOG/GP
42.9%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.73PTS/GP
13:46TOI/GP11:15EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 6G 9A 15PTS 1+/- 2.5SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 56.5%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 32.1%FO%
16:39TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:20PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS -4+/- 0.9SOG/GP
43.9%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 46.7%FO%
16:20TOI/GP13:24EVTOI/GP0:42PPTOI/GP2:14PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 1G 1A 2PTS -2+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.5%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP 50.4%FO%
12:57TOI/GP9:54EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:02PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.2SOG/GP
39.0%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
10:04TOI/GP9:04EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:02PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 9G 10A 19PTS -2+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.2%5v5 CF% 42.3%5v5 GF% 1.27PTS/GP 38.1%FO%
20:08TOI/GP16:05EVTOI/GP3:32PPTOI/GP0:31PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
9GP 1G 2A 3PTS -2+/- 1.0SOG/GP
55.2%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP 42.9%FO%
7:27TOI/GP7:27EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 0G 1A 1PTS 1+/- 0.2SOG/GP
42.5%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
16:51TOI/GP13:33EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:14PKTOI/GP
82
Maple Leafs player card

Cole McWard 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb

Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 8A 8PTS -3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.2%5v5 CF% 46.1%5v5 GF% 0.53PTS/GP
23:47TOI/GP19:19EVTOI/GP3:39PPTOI/GP0:49PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 2A 2PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.4%5v5 CF% 42.1%5v5 GF% 0.13PTS/GP
19:21TOI/GP15:37EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:39PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 10A 10PTS -3+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.7%5v5 CF% 48.3%5v5 GF% 0.67PTS/GP
19:43TOI/GP17:41EVTOI/GP1:03PPTOI/GP0:59PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 0G 1A 1PTS -4+/- 0.7SOG/GP
49.7%5v5 CF% 40.9%5v5 GF% 0.07PTS/GP
17:46TOI/GP15:39EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:48PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
15GP 2G 3A 5PTS 4+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.33PTS/GP
19:41TOI/GP16:11EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:26PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
5GP 4W 1L 0OTL 2.79GAA .907SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 3W 5L 2OTL 3.29GAA .885SV%
Toronto vs. Vancouver Canucks - October 31

Canucks Projected Lines

Forwards

LineLeft WingCenterRight Wing
174Jake DeBruskDeBrusk40Elias PetterssonPettersson6Brock BoeserBoeser
292Liam ÖhgrenÖhgren23Marco RossiRossi94Linus KarlssonKarlsson
318Drew O'ConnorO'Connor62Jacob QuillanQuillan88Jonathan LekkerimakiLekkerimaki
447Paul CotterCotter63Max SassonSasson13Arshdeep BainsBains

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
125Elias Nils PetterssonPettersson17Filip HronekHronek
24Jamie OleksiakOleksiak5Tom WillanderWillander
38Zeev BuiumBuium90Victor ManciniMancini

Goaltenders

31Leevi MerilainenMerilainenStarter
32Kevin LankinenLankinenBackup

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