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With Chris Tanev back in the lineup and Dakota Joshua making his season debut, can the Maple Leafs salvage a split of their Western Canada + Seattle road trip with a win against the 32nd-overall Vancouver Canucks? (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet).

Game Day Quotes

Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra on the challenge against the Leafs’ offense:

They’re going to be a hungry team. Prior to these two losses, they were buzzing at a good clip and feeling confident in their game. We expect them to have a response. We know the personnel they have over there, and we know what they’re capable of, again, when given time and space. Our focus will be internal in terms of playing a good structural game and limiting the opportunities that their big boys get.

Malhotra on the energy in the building when the Leafs visit:

Yeah, it’s definitely fun. Hockey Night in Canada with a good crowd in the building—it’s definitely an energy that the guys feed off of.

Dakoa Joshua on missing the start of the season:

It’s not fun. You put in a lot of hard work, a lot of hours by yourself trying to get ready, and then just having it not come together as you’d like is tough. But it’s part of the game, and it makes when you get back that much more special.

Joshua on when his injury issue arose:

It was at the end of last year, and it just took a long time to come around. I thought that maybe it was there to start camp, but then after getting out there, it just wasn’t right, so I wasn’t able to go. It was a frustrating one, just taking so long to feel right and then thinking you’re there, but then put it to the test and it’s not. That’s just frustrating. Happy to be in there now.

Joshua on the timing of his season debut coming against his former team:

It’s just funny how it worked out to be that way, and there were some good years here and great memories. Just to be back here is cool.

Chris Tanev on his injury:

Not going to get into specifics. Obviously, something happened in Colorado there that didn’t feel great, but I’m sort of over that now, and hopefully, as I get playing here, it goes away.

Tanev on the concern about re-aggravating the injury:

There’s always concern when playing hockey. It’s a physical sport, and things happen. But we talked to a lot of doctors, and we’re sort of confident in the diagnosis we got. It’s different than what happened last year, so that’s all I’ll say. It’s a lot better than what happened last year.

Tanev on his excitement about returning to game action against his former team:

Honestly, I’m so excited to be on the ice here. I feel like I remember being 20 years old at camp, stepping on this ice, and it sort of brings back a ton of memories. It’s very, very fun.

Tanev on the areas for improvement for the team:

We’re just trying to get connected more. Be a five-man unit in our end, through the neutral zone, and in the O zone, and just be a bit cleaner when we can with pucks and not turning over as many pucks. But we’ve done a lot of good things, and special teams have been awesome. It’s been a huge bright spot for us, both the power play and penalty kill. We’re looking to continue to build off that, and clean up some of our things five-on-five and continue to get better.

Jim Hiller on the decision to pair Tanev with Morgan Rielly:

We really liked how McCabe and Raddysh have been playing together, so we don’t want to break that up. They’ve played together before. I think it makes a pretty easy transition for both of them.

Hiller on what Dakota Joshua can bring to the lineup:

The first thing I noticed is how big he is, right? We all like that. You put him on the skates, he’s a big man. It’s corner work, it’s wall work, and it’s in front of the net. I think all those areas are areas that we’ve maybe struggled at times. He can really fill a void for us there. He hasn’t played in a long time, but we expect him to be ready to roll and have a good game for us.

Hiller on using Friday’s practice time to address areas for improvement in the team’s game:

We’ve practiced maybe two or three times in the last month, so it’s really, really been something that I believe has hurt our game. We took some time today to go a little slower and work through some things. And November is going to set up pretty well for us that way. I’m not going to tell you what they were, but I think we made some progress in some areas that we’ve been struggling with.

Hiller on cleaning up the team’s line changes:

It’s an important part of the game when you go through chances. A lot of times, a good chunk of them come off of line changes and being organized coming out of it, and also getting on and off the ice quickly. That’s an area of the game we wanted to touch up.

Hiller on the decision to start Anthony Stolarz:

Oh, there was no decision. He was scheduled to play.

2026–27 regular season Maple Leafs vs. Canucks: By the Numbers Swipe the table to compare teams. Category Maple Leafs Canucks Games played 15 15 Record 7–6–2 [21st] 3–11–1 [32nd] Points percentage .533 [21st] .233 [32nd] Goals for 56 [T-1st] 45 [11th] Goals against 51 [T-29th] 68 [32nd] Goals for / game 3.73 [T-3rd] 3.00 [T-21st] Goals against / game 3.40 [T-24th] 4.53 [32nd] Home record 4–3–1 [T-21st] 1–5–0 [32nd] Away record 3–3–1 [T-15th] 2–6–1 [26th] 5v5 shot attempts % 46.8% [26th] 42.5% [31st] 5v5 goals for % 46.5% [22nd] 38.9% [28th] 5v5 PDO 99.2 [23rd] 100.2 [12th] Power play 31.3% [5th] 19.1% [20th] Penalty kill 92.3% [2nd] 65.4% [30th] Head-to-head (2025–26) 2–0–0 0–1–1 Leading scorers · Goals–Assists–Points Scorer #1 Auston Matthews 10–13–23 Elias Pettersson 4–12–16 Scorer #2 William Nylander 9–10–19 Jonathan Lekkerimäki 6–6–12 Scorer #3 Jack Roslovic 6–9–15 Brock Boeser 4–8–12 Scorer #4 Kirill Marchenko 6–8–14 Filip Hronek 1–10–11 Scorer #5 Easton Cowan 6–8–14 Linus Karlsson 3–6–9

Toronto vs. Vancouver - October 30 Maple Leafs Projected Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i 82 Cole McWard McWard i Goaltenders 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Starter 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 10 G 13 A 23 PTS 6 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.4% 5v5 CF% 58.3% 5v5 GF% 1.53 PTS/GP 52.6% FO% 20:37 TOI/GP 16:38 EVTOI/GP 3:40 PPTOI/GP 0:19 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 44.9% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:03 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 47.6% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.27 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:51 TOI/GP 9:32 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:17 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.7% 5v5 CF% 47.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 60.1% FO% 14:59 TOI/GP 12:03 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:54 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 3 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 54.1% 5v5 GF% 0.93 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:26 TOI/GP 13:45 EVTOI/GP 1:00 PPTOI/GP 0:41 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.7 SOG/GP 42.9% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.73 PTS/GP 13:46 TOI/GP 11:15 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 6 G 9 A 15 PTS 1 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 56.5% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 32.1% FO% 16:39 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:20 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares ✚ 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS -4 +/- 0.9 SOG/GP 43.9% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 46.7% FO% 16:20 TOI/GP 13:24 EVTOI/GP 0:42 PPTOI/GP 2:14 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 1 G 1 A 2 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.5% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 50.4% FO% 12:57 TOI/GP 9:54 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:02 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 39.0% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 10:04 TOI/GP 9:04 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:02 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 9 G 10 A 19 PTS -2 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.2% 5v5 CF% 42.3% 5v5 GF% 1.27 PTS/GP 38.1% FO% 20:08 TOI/GP 16:05 EVTOI/GP 3:32 PPTOI/GP 0:31 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 9 GP 1 G 2 A 3 PTS -2 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 55.2% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 42.9% FO% 7:27 TOI/GP 7:27 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 1 +/- 0.2 SOG/GP 42.5% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 16:51 TOI/GP 13:33 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:14 PKTOI/GP

× 82 Maple Leafs player card Cole McWard 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 2 in · 196 lb Age: 25 · Born 2001-06-09 · Fenton, MO, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Dakota Mermis 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Cole McWard 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 8 A 8 PTS -3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.2% 5v5 CF% 46.1% 5v5 GF% 0.53 PTS/GP 23:47 TOI/GP 19:19 EVTOI/GP 3:39 PPTOI/GP 0:49 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 2 A 2 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.4% 5v5 CF% 42.1% 5v5 GF% 0.13 PTS/GP 19:21 TOI/GP 15:37 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:39 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 10 A 10 PTS -3 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.7% 5v5 CF% 48.3% 5v5 GF% 0.67 PTS/GP 19:43 TOI/GP 17:41 EVTOI/GP 1:03 PPTOI/GP 0:59 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -4 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 49.7% 5v5 CF% 40.9% 5v5 GF% 0.07 PTS/GP 17:46 TOI/GP 15:39 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:48 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 15 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 4 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.33 PTS/GP 19:41 TOI/GP 16:11 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:26 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 5 GP 4 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.79 GAA .907 SV%

× 72 Maple Leafs player card Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 3 W 5 L 2 OTL 3.29 GAA .885 SV%