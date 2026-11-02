After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed the Maple Leafs’ goaltending plan, Sergei Bobrovsky’s preparation, Easton Cowan’s return to the top line, Dakota Joshua’s opportunity, and the need to limit turnovers ahead of the rematch against Utah.
What has been your sense of Sergei Bobrovsky since the Seattle game and how he’s responded?
Hiller: He’s good. What a pro. Can’t wait to get back in the net.
What goes into that decision when Anthony Stolarz is coming off a couple of good games?
Hiller: We have a plan. We look at the schedule. It’s long. There’s rest. There are lots of different things that go into it. It’s something we talk about, and we make a decision based on what we’ve laid out, and we just move forward.
How much of Stolarz’s success do you think is tied to the schedule he’s on?
Hiller: I don’t know. It’s hard to know, isn’t it? It’s hard to know, but he’s played very well. There’s no question.
Given the career Bobrovsky has put together, did he have an aura in your mind before you met him? How has that matched up with being around him?
Hiller: I’ve watched him play with tremendous respect over the years, even going all the way back to Columbus. I just remember his routines. He was somebody who always caught your eye based on how dialed in he seemed. Then you get to know him, and that’s just his persona. He’s just a very calm person who loves playing goal, and I really love that about him.
How far in advance was it determined that Bobrovsky would start tomorrow? How much do individual games and performances alter that plan?
Hiller: There’s always flexibility, but you look at the schedule in the summer, start to lay it out, talk to the goalies, and talk to everybody. It’s been laid out for quite some time.
What stands out about Bobrovsky’s legendary routine behind the scenes?
Hiller: I don’t know if I should tell you his trade secret. He does everything possible to give himself the chance to be set up perfectly for the game. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it’s so impressive to watch.
In baseball, teams put plans together, but the manager has to do what he thinks is right. How much do you go with your instincts rather than a plan developed by a variety of people?
Hiller: I think you’re always reevaluating whatever the plan is. You’re always giving input. There’s always a good discussion, and then you come up with a consensus. I say consensus, and then ultimately someone has to make a final decision. But you take in all parties, and they’re good discussions.
I can appreciate the questions, but we haven’t talked about it nearly as much as you guys. I’ve talked about it more today than we’ve talked about it in two weeks with our coaches and management.
With managers in baseball, some instinctively want to do certain things, but they aren’t allowed to.
Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. If that’s what you’re asking — no, that’s not the case. No, that’s not the case.
Easton Cowan’s ice time went down a bit on Saturday. What made you want to get him right back with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic today?
Hiller: He’s played so well. Listen, he made a couple of mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. A couple of plays that we didn’t like at inopportune times. Eventually, we’ve got to make some decisions.
But we’ve loved how he’s played. We’ve talked about him a lot, too. We’ve loved how he’s progressed, and I’m not worried about him at all responding. We wanted to get that line back together because it’s been so good for us.
What was the takeaway from the loss in Utah ahead of tomorrow’s rematch?
Hiller: We gave up too many rush chances. If you’ve looked at our games, the times we haven’t played well or we’ve given up a lot of chances, it’s when we’ve turned the puck over. That’s what we did in Utah, and it’s still a sore spot in our game.
If we take those out, we’re pretty solid. We give the other team easy offense, and it’s biting us. That’s what I take from that Utah game. We gave them too much that way.
What went into moving Dakota Joshua with Nick Paul and William Nylander?
Hiller: He played a strong game (in Vancouver). It was the first game in a long time for him. We weren’t sure, and we don’t want to give him too much. But I talked to him. He said the wind was good, and the legs were good, so we’ll see. Maybe he’s going to get a little bit more tomorrow night.
Over a 15-game window, is this the best hockey Jack Roslovic has ever played?
Hiller: Good question for Jack. It’s the best hockey I’ve seen him play. Now, I’ve seen him usually every couple of months, but this is the best I’ve seen him play. I think the Columbus game in Columbus was the best single game I saw him play. But again, I see him every couple of months usually. He’s been a really important player for us. Very, very happy with what he’s given us.
How is John Tavares progressing?
Hiller: Good. Yeah, good.
Practice - October 30
Maple Leafs Lines
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