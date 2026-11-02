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After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed the Maple Leafs’ goaltending plan, Sergei Bobrovsky’s preparation, Easton Cowan’s return to the top line, Dakota Joshua’s opportunity, and the need to limit turnovers ahead of the rematch against Utah.

What has been your sense of Sergei Bobrovsky since the Seattle game and how he’s responded?

Hiller: He’s good. What a pro. Can’t wait to get back in the net.

What goes into that decision when Anthony Stolarz is coming off a couple of good games?

Hiller: We have a plan. We look at the schedule. It’s long. There’s rest. There are lots of different things that go into it. It’s something we talk about, and we make a decision based on what we’ve laid out, and we just move forward.

How much of Stolarz’s success do you think is tied to the schedule he’s on?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s hard to know, isn’t it? It’s hard to know, but he’s played very well. There’s no question.

Given the career Bobrovsky has put together, did he have an aura in your mind before you met him? How has that matched up with being around him?

Hiller: I’ve watched him play with tremendous respect over the years, even going all the way back to Columbus. I just remember his routines. He was somebody who always caught your eye based on how dialed in he seemed. Then you get to know him, and that’s just his persona. He’s just a very calm person who loves playing goal, and I really love that about him.

How far in advance was it determined that Bobrovsky would start tomorrow? How much do individual games and performances alter that plan?

Hiller: There’s always flexibility, but you look at the schedule in the summer, start to lay it out, talk to the goalies, and talk to everybody. It’s been laid out for quite some time.

What stands out about Bobrovsky’s legendary routine behind the scenes?

Hiller: I don’t know if I should tell you his trade secret. He does everything possible to give himself the chance to be set up perfectly for the game. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it’s so impressive to watch.

In baseball, teams put plans together, but the manager has to do what he thinks is right. How much do you go with your instincts rather than a plan developed by a variety of people?

Hiller: I think you’re always reevaluating whatever the plan is. You’re always giving input. There’s always a good discussion, and then you come up with a consensus. I say consensus, and then ultimately someone has to make a final decision. But you take in all parties, and they’re good discussions.

I can appreciate the questions, but we haven’t talked about it nearly as much as you guys. I’ve talked about it more today than we’ve talked about it in two weeks with our coaches and management.

With managers in baseball, some instinctively want to do certain things, but they aren’t allowed to.

Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. If that’s what you’re asking — no, that’s not the case. No, that’s not the case.

Easton Cowan’s ice time went down a bit on Saturday. What made you want to get him right back with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic today?

Hiller: He’s played so well. Listen, he made a couple of mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. A couple of plays that we didn’t like at inopportune times. Eventually, we’ve got to make some decisions.

But we’ve loved how he’s played. We’ve talked about him a lot, too. We’ve loved how he’s progressed, and I’m not worried about him at all responding. We wanted to get that line back together because it’s been so good for us.

What was the takeaway from the loss in Utah ahead of tomorrow’s rematch?

Hiller: We gave up too many rush chances. If you’ve looked at our games, the times we haven’t played well or we’ve given up a lot of chances, it’s when we’ve turned the puck over. That’s what we did in Utah, and it’s still a sore spot in our game.

If we take those out, we’re pretty solid. We give the other team easy offense, and it’s biting us. That’s what I take from that Utah game. We gave them too much that way.

What went into moving Dakota Joshua with Nick Paul and William Nylander?

Hiller: He played a strong game (in Vancouver). It was the first game in a long time for him. We weren’t sure, and we don’t want to give him too much. But I talked to him. He said the wind was good, and the legs were good, so we’ll see. Maybe he’s going to get a little bit more tomorrow night.

Over a 15-game window, is this the best hockey Jack Roslovic has ever played?

Hiller: Good question for Jack. It’s the best hockey I’ve seen him play. Now, I’ve seen him usually every couple of months, but this is the best I’ve seen him play. I think the Columbus game in Columbus was the best single game I saw him play. But again, I see him every couple of months usually. He’s been a really important player for us. Very, very happy with what he’s given us.

How is John Tavares progressing?

Hiller: Good. Yeah, good.

Practice - October 30 Maple Leafs Lines Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster). Forwards Line Left Wing Centre Right Wing 1 53 Easton Cowan Cowan i 34 Auston Matthews Matthews i 96 Jack Roslovic Roslovic i 2 81 Dakota Joshua Joshua i 20 Nick Paul Paul i 88 William Nylander Nylander i 3 92 Gavin McKenna McKenna i 15 Colton Sissons Sissons i 71 Vinni Lettieri Lettieri i 4 24 Brandon Duhaime Duhaime i 73 Teddy Blueger Blueger i 19 Zack MacEwen MacEwen i Scratch 29 Bo Groulx Groulx i Defense Pair Left Defense Right Defense 1 22 Jake McCabe McCabe i 43 Darren Raddysh Raddysh i 2 44 Morgan Rielly Rielly i 8 Chris Tanev Tanev i 3 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Ekman-Larsson i 28 Troy Stecher Stecher i Scratch 36 Dakota Mermis Mermis i Goaltenders 72 Sergei Bobrovsky Bobrovsky i Starter 41 Anthony Stolarz Stolarz i Backup Injuries Or Other Absences Player Status 86 Kirill Marchenko Marchenko i Week-to-week injury 91 John Tavares Tavares i Week-to-week injury 83 Marshall Rifai Rifai i Week-to-week injury 3 Nick Blankenburg Blankenburg i Week-to-week injury 18 Miles Wood Wood i IR 11 Max Domi Domi Long-term Injury

× 34 Maple Leafs player card Auston Matthews 🇺🇸 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 11 G 13 A 24 PTS 7 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 51.5% 5v5 CF% 57.6% 5v5 GF% 1.50 PTS/GP 53.5% FO% 20:36 TOI/GP 16:40 EVTOI/GP 3:36 PPTOI/GP 0:20 PKTOI/GP

× 29 Maple Leafs player card Bo Groulx 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.6 SOG/GP 44.9% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 57.1% FO% 8:03 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:07 PPTOI/GP 0:18 PKTOI/GP

× 24 Maple Leafs player card Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Teddy Blueger , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 1 G 3 A 4 PTS 1 +/- 0.8 SOG/GP 49.3% 5v5 CF% 55.5% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 33.3% FO% 11:53 TOI/GP 9:37 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 15 Maple Leafs player card Colton Sissons 🇨🇦 C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 1 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 47.7% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 60.6% FO% 15:02 TOI/GP 12:04 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 2:56 PKTOI/GP

× 81 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Nick Paul , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 1 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 5.0 SOG/GP 66.6% 5v5 CF% 100.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 11:00 TOI/GP 11:00 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 53 Maple Leafs player card Easton Cowan 🇨🇦 LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Auston Matthews , Jack Roslovic 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS 3 +/- 2.1 SOG/GP 47.4% 5v5 CF% 54.1% 5v5 GF% 0.88 PTS/GP 40.0% FO% 15:17 TOI/GP 13:37 EVTOI/GP 0:58 PPTOI/GP 0:42 PKTOI/GP

× 92 Maple Leafs player card Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦 LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA) Current Linemates ↗: Colton Sissons , Vinni Lettieri 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 5 G 6 A 11 PTS -6 +/- 1.8 SOG/GP 43.6% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 13:44 TOI/GP 11:12 EVTOI/GP 2:31 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 96 Maple Leafs player card Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Easton Cowan , Auston Matthews 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 6 G 10 A 16 PTS 1 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 50.9% 5v5 CF% 56.0% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 34.5% FO% 16:43 TOI/GP 15:16 EVTOI/GP 1:25 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 91 Maple Leafs player card John Tavares ✚ 🇨🇦 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 2 G 5 A 7 PTS -5 +/- 2.4 SOG/GP 44.1% 5v5 CF% 30.7% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 60.4% FO% 16:31 TOI/GP 13:02 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 86 Maple Leafs player card Kirill Marchenko ✚ 🇷🇺 RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 14 GP 6 G 8 A 14 PTS -3 +/- 2.5 SOG/GP 48.1% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 1.00 PTS/GP 17:37 TOI/GP 14:07 EVTOI/GP 3:30 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 18 Maple Leafs player card Miles Wood ✚ 🇺🇸 LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.

× 20 Maple Leafs player card Nick Paul 🇨🇦 C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , William Nylander 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 4 A 6 PTS -4 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 43.0% 5v5 CF% 38.0% 5v5 GF% 0.38 PTS/GP 46.2% FO% 16:24 TOI/GP 13:28 EVTOI/GP 0:41 PPTOI/GP 2:15 PKTOI/GP

× 73 Maple Leafs player card Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻 C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Zack MacEwen 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS 0 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 46.9% 5v5 CF% 46.6% 5v5 GF% 0.25 PTS/GP 51.2% FO% 13:06 TOI/GP 10:02 EVTOI/GP 0:01 PPTOI/GP 3:03 PKTOI/GP

× 71 Maple Leafs player card Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸 RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Gavin McKenna , Colton Sissons 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -2 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 37.7% 5v5 CF% 33.3% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 10:09 TOI/GP 9:15 EVTOI/GP 0:52 PPTOI/GP 0:01 PKTOI/GP

× 88 Maple Leafs player card William Nylander 🇸🇪 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Dakota Joshua , Nick Paul 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 10 G 11 A 21 PTS 0 +/- 2.9 SOG/GP 43.3% 5v5 CF% 44.8% 5v5 GF% 1.31 PTS/GP 36.4% FO% 20:07 TOI/GP 16:09 EVTOI/GP 3:28 PPTOI/GP 0:30 PKTOI/GP

× 19 Maple Leafs player card Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦 RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Linemates ↗: Brandon Duhaime , Teddy Blueger 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 10 GP 2 G 2 A 4 PTS -1 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 58.4% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.40 PTS/GP 50.0% FO% 7:38 TOI/GP 7:38 EVTOI/GP 0:00 PPTOI/GP 0:00 PKTOI/GP

× 8 Maple Leafs player card Chris Tanev 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Morgan Rielly 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 7 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS 3 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 43.8% 5v5 CF% 66.6% 5v5 GF% 0.14 PTS/GP 17:12 TOI/GP 13:47 EVTOI/GP 0:03 PPTOI/GP 3:22 PKTOI/GP

× 36 Maple Leafs player card Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 3 GP 0 G 0 A 0 PTS 1 +/- 0.3 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 60.0% 5v5 GF% 0.00 PTS/GP 12:36 TOI/GP 11:23 EVTOI/GP 0:02 PPTOI/GP 1:11 PKTOI/GP

× 43 Maple Leafs player card Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Jake McCabe 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 9 A 9 PTS -3 +/- 2.2 SOG/GP 47.0% 5v5 CF% 46.4% 5v5 GF% 0.56 PTS/GP 23:40 TOI/GP 19:20 EVTOI/GP 3:35 PPTOI/GP 0:46 PKTOI/GP

× 22 Maple Leafs player card Jake McCabe 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Darren Raddysh 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 3 A 3 PTS 1 +/- 1.1 SOG/GP 42.0% 5v5 CF% 42.8% 5v5 GF% 0.19 PTS/GP 19:36 TOI/GP 15:49 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:42 PKTOI/GP

× 83 Maple Leafs player card Marshall Rifai ✚ 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 2 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS 0 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 27.9% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.50 PTS/GP 14:09 TOI/GP 13:38 EVTOI/GP 0:05 PPTOI/GP 0:27 PKTOI/GP

× 44 Maple Leafs player card Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Chris Tanev 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 11 A 11 PTS -2 +/- 1.3 SOG/GP 49.4% 5v5 CF% 50.0% 5v5 GF% 0.69 PTS/GP 19:36 TOI/GP 17:38 EVTOI/GP 1:00 PPTOI/GP 0:58 PKTOI/GP

× 3 Maple Leafs player card Nick Blankenburg ✚ 🇺🇸 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA) Current Partner ↗: N/A 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 1 G 0 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 1.0 SOG/GP 51.2% 5v5 CF% 37.5% 5v5 GF% 0.17 PTS/GP 13:05 TOI/GP 12:32 EVTOI/GP 0:30 PPTOI/GP 0:03 PKTOI/GP

× 95 Maple Leafs player card Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪 D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Troy Stecher 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 0 G 1 A 1 PTS -3 +/- 0.7 SOG/GP 50.1% 5v5 CF% 43.4% 5v5 GF% 0.06 PTS/GP 17:48 TOI/GP 15:40 EVTOI/GP 0:19 PPTOI/GP 1:49 PKTOI/GP

× 28 Maple Leafs player card Troy Stecher 🇨🇦 D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA) Current Partner ↗: Oliver Ekman-Larsson 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 16 GP 2 G 3 A 5 PTS 5 +/- 1.2 SOG/GP 48.2% 5v5 CF% 51.8% 5v5 GF% 0.31 PTS/GP 19:30 TOI/GP 16:07 EVTOI/GP 0:04 PPTOI/GP 3:19 PKTOI/GP

× 41 Maple Leafs player card Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸 G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA Drafted: Loading… 2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA) 2026–27 NHL regular season Actual 84-game pace 6 GP 5 W 1 L 0 OTL 2.66 GAA .910 SV%