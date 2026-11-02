After Monday’s practice, Jim Hiller discussed the Maple Leafs’ goaltending plan, Sergei Bobrovsky’s preparation, Easton Cowan’s return to the top line, Dakota Joshua’s opportunity, and the need to limit turnovers ahead of the rematch against Utah.

What has been your sense of Sergei Bobrovsky since the Seattle game and how he’s responded?

Hiller: He’s good. What a pro. Can’t wait to get back in the net.

What goes into that decision when Anthony Stolarz is coming off a couple of good games?

Hiller: We have a plan. We look at the schedule. It’s long. There’s rest. There are lots of different things that go into it. It’s something we talk about, and we make a decision based on what we’ve laid out, and we just move forward.

How much of Stolarz’s success do you think is tied to the schedule he’s on?

Hiller: I don’t know. It’s hard to know, isn’t it? It’s hard to know, but he’s played very well. There’s no question.

Given the career Bobrovsky has put together, did he have an aura in your mind before you met him? How has that matched up with being around him?

Hiller: I’ve watched him play with tremendous respect over the years, even going all the way back to Columbus. I just remember his routines. He was somebody who always caught your eye based on how dialed in he seemed. Then you get to know him, and that’s just his persona. He’s just a very calm person who loves playing goal, and I really love that about him.

How far in advance was it determined that Bobrovsky would start tomorrow? How much do individual games and performances alter that plan?

Hiller: There’s always flexibility, but you look at the schedule in the summer, start to lay it out, talk to the goalies, and talk to everybody. It’s been laid out for quite some time.

What stands out about Bobrovsky’s legendary routine behind the scenes?

Hiller: I don’t know if I should tell you his trade secret. He does everything possible to give himself the chance to be set up perfectly for the game. I’ve never seen anything like it, and it’s so impressive to watch.

In baseball, teams put plans together, but the manager has to do what he thinks is right. How much do you go with your instincts rather than a plan developed by a variety of people?

Hiller: I think you’re always reevaluating whatever the plan is. You’re always giving input. There’s always a good discussion, and then you come up with a consensus. I say consensus, and then ultimately someone has to make a final decision. But you take in all parties, and they’re good discussions.

I can appreciate the questions, but we haven’t talked about it nearly as much as you guys. I’ve talked about it more today than we’ve talked about it in two weeks with our coaches and management.

With managers in baseball, some instinctively want to do certain things, but they aren’t allowed to.

Hiller: No, I wouldn’t say that. If that’s what you’re asking — no, that’s not the case. No, that’s not the case.

Easton Cowan’s ice time went down a bit on Saturday. What made you want to get him right back with Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic today?

Hiller: He’s played so well. Listen, he made a couple of mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. A couple of plays that we didn’t like at inopportune times. Eventually, we’ve got to make some decisions.

But we’ve loved how he’s played. We’ve talked about him a lot, too. We’ve loved how he’s progressed, and I’m not worried about him at all responding. We wanted to get that line back together because it’s been so good for us.

What was the takeaway from the loss in Utah ahead of tomorrow’s rematch?

Hiller: We gave up too many rush chances. If you’ve looked at our games, the times we haven’t played well or we’ve given up a lot of chances, it’s when we’ve turned the puck over. That’s what we did in Utah, and it’s still a sore spot in our game.

If we take those out, we’re pretty solid. We give the other team easy offense, and it’s biting us. That’s what I take from that Utah game. We gave them too much that way.

What went into moving Dakota Joshua with Nick Paul and William Nylander?

Hiller: He played a strong game (in Vancouver). It was the first game in a long time for him. We weren’t sure, and we don’t want to give him too much. But I talked to him. He said the wind was good, and the legs were good, so we’ll see. Maybe he’s going to get a little bit more tomorrow night.

Over a 15-game window, is this the best hockey Jack Roslovic has ever played?

Hiller: Good question for Jack. It’s the best hockey I’ve seen him play. Now, I’ve seen him usually every couple of months, but this is the best I’ve seen him play. I think the Columbus game in Columbus was the best single game I saw him play. But again, I see him every couple of months usually. He’s been a really important player for us. Very, very happy with what he’s given us.

How is John Tavares progressing?

Hiller: Good. Yeah, good.

Practice - October 30

Maple Leafs Lines

Select a player name to view their card (must be on active NHL roster).

Forwards

LineLeft WingCentreRight Wing
153Easton Cowan 34Auston Matthews 96Jack Roslovic
281Dakota Joshua 20Nick Paul 88William Nylander
392Gavin McKenna 15Colton Sissons 71Vinni Lettieri
424Brandon Duhaime 73Teddy Blueger 19Zack MacEwen
Scratch29Bo Groulx

Defense

PairLeft DefenseRight Defense
122Jake McCabe 43Darren Raddysh
244Morgan Rielly 8Chris Tanev
395Oliver Ekman-Larsson 28Troy Stecher
Scratch36Dakota Mermis

Goaltenders

72Sergei Bobrovsky Starter
41Anthony Stolarz Backup

Injuries Or Other Absences

PlayerStatus
86Kirill Marchenko Week-to-week injury
91John Tavares Week-to-week injury
83Marshall Rifai Week-to-week injury
3Nick Blankenburg Week-to-week injury
18Miles Wood IR
11Max DomiLong-term Injury
34
Maple Leafs player card

Auston Matthews 🇺🇸

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 214 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-09-17 · San Ramon, CA, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $13,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 11G 13A 24PTS 7+/- 2.9SOG/GP
51.5%5v5 CF% 57.6%5v5 GF% 1.50PTS/GP 53.5%FO%
20:36TOI/GP16:40EVTOI/GP3:36PPTOI/GP0:20PKTOI/GP
29
Maple Leafs player card

Bo Groulx 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 202 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-02-06 · Rouen, FRA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.6SOG/GP
44.9%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP 57.1%FO%
8:03TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:07PPTOI/GP0:18PKTOI/GP
24
Maple Leafs player card

Brandon Duhaime 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 213 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-05-22 · Coral Springs, FL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,600,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 1G 3A 4PTS 1+/- 0.8SOG/GP
49.3%5v5 CF% 55.5%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 33.3%FO%
11:53TOI/GP9:37EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:15PKTOI/GP
15
Maple Leafs player card

Colton Sissons 🇨🇦

C/RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 207 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1993-11-05 · North Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 3A 5PTS 1+/- 1.0SOG/GP
47.7%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP 60.6%FO%
15:02TOI/GP12:04EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP2:56PKTOI/GP
81
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Joshua 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 218 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-15 · Dearborn, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,250,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
1GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 5.0SOG/GP
66.6%5v5 CF% 100.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
11:00TOI/GP11:00EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
53
Maple Leafs player card

Easton Cowan 🇨🇦

LW/RW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 189 lb

Age: 21 · Born 2005-05-20 · Mount Brydges, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $900,000 (2028 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 6G 8A 14PTS 3+/- 2.1SOG/GP
47.4%5v5 CF% 54.1%5v5 GF% 0.88PTS/GP 40.0%FO%
15:17TOI/GP13:37EVTOI/GP0:58PPTOI/GP0:42PKTOI/GP
92
Maple Leafs player card

Gavin McKenna 🇨🇦

LW · Shoots: L · 5 ft 11 in · 164 lb

Age: 18 · Born 2007-12-20 · Whitehorse, YT, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,075,000 (2029 - RFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 5G 6A 11PTS -6+/- 1.8SOG/GP
43.6%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
13:44TOI/GP11:12EVTOI/GP2:31PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
96
Maple Leafs player card

Jack Roslovic 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 195 lb

Age: 29 · Born 1997-01-29 · Columbus, OH, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,000,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 6G 10A 16PTS 1+/- 2.4SOG/GP
50.9%5v5 CF% 56.0%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 34.5%FO%
16:43TOI/GP15:16EVTOI/GP1:25PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
91
Maple Leafs player card

John Tavares 🇨🇦

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 211 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1990-09-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,389,280 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 2G 5A 7PTS -5+/- 2.4SOG/GP
44.1%5v5 CF% 30.7%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP 60.4%FO%
16:31TOI/GP13:02EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
86
Maple Leafs player card

Kirill Marchenko 🇷🇺

RW/LW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 201 lb

Age: 26 · Born 2000-07-21 · Barnaul, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,850,000 (2033 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
14GP 6G 8A 14PTS -3+/- 2.5SOG/GP
48.1%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 1.00PTS/GP
17:37TOI/GP14:07EVTOI/GP3:30PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
18
Maple Leafs player card

Miles Wood 🇺🇸

LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 209 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-09-13 · Buffalo, NY, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season

No NHL regular-season stats recorded for 2026–27.
20
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Paul 🇨🇦

C/LW · Shoots: L · 6 ft 3 in · 225 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-03-20 · Mississauga, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,150,000 (2029 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 4A 6PTS -4+/- 1.0SOG/GP
43.0%5v5 CF% 38.0%5v5 GF% 0.38PTS/GP 46.2%FO%
16:24TOI/GP13:28EVTOI/GP0:41PPTOI/GP2:15PKTOI/GP
73
Maple Leafs player card

Teddy Blueger 🇱🇻

C · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 185 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-08-15 · Riga, LVA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $2,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 2A 4PTS 0+/- 1.1SOG/GP
46.9%5v5 CF% 46.6%5v5 GF% 0.25PTS/GP 51.2%FO%
13:06TOI/GP10:02EVTOI/GP0:01PPTOI/GP3:03PKTOI/GP
71
Maple Leafs player card

Vinni Lettieri 🇺🇸

RW · Shoots: R · 5 ft 10 in · 184 lb

Age: 31 · Born 1995-02-06 · Excelsior, MN, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 1G 0A 1PTS -2+/- 1.1SOG/GP
37.7%5v5 CF% 33.3%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
10:09TOI/GP9:15EVTOI/GP0:52PPTOI/GP0:01PKTOI/GP
88
Maple Leafs player card

William Nylander 🇸🇪

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 0 in · 200 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-05-01 · Calgary, AB, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $11,500,000 (2032 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 10G 11A 21PTS 0+/- 2.9SOG/GP
43.3%5v5 CF% 44.8%5v5 GF% 1.31PTS/GP 36.4%FO%
20:07TOI/GP16:09EVTOI/GP3:28PPTOI/GP0:30PKTOI/GP
19
Maple Leafs player card

Zack MacEwen 🇨🇦

RW · Shoots: R · 6 ft 4 in · 226 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-07-08 · Charlottetown, PE, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $875,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Linemates: ,

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 2G 2A 4PTS -1+/- 1.2SOG/GP
58.4%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.40PTS/GP 50.0%FO%
7:38TOI/GP7:38EVTOI/GP0:00PPTOI/GP0:00PKTOI/GP
8
Maple Leafs player card

Chris Tanev 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 3 in · 199 lb

Age: 36 · Born 1989-12-20 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,500,000 (2031 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
7GP 0G 1A 1PTS 3+/- 0.3SOG/GP
43.8%5v5 CF% 66.6%5v5 GF% 0.14PTS/GP
17:12TOI/GP13:47EVTOI/GP0:03PPTOI/GP3:22PKTOI/GP
36
Maple Leafs player card

Dakota Mermis 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 0 in · 197 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-05 · Alton, IL, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $812,500 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
3GP 0G 0A 0PTS 1+/- 0.3SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 60.0%5v5 GF% 0.00PTS/GP
12:36TOI/GP11:23EVTOI/GP0:02PPTOI/GP1:11PKTOI/GP
43
Maple Leafs player card

Darren Raddysh 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 6 ft 1 in · 204 lb

Age: 30 · Born 1996-02-28 · Toronto, ON, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $8,500,000 (2034 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 9A 9PTS -3+/- 2.2SOG/GP
47.0%5v5 CF% 46.4%5v5 GF% 0.56PTS/GP
23:40TOI/GP19:20EVTOI/GP3:35PPTOI/GP0:46PKTOI/GP
22
Maple Leafs player card

Jake McCabe 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 205 lb

Age: 33 · Born 1993-10-12 · Eau Claire, WI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $4,513,102 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 3A 3PTS 1+/- 1.1SOG/GP
42.0%5v5 CF% 42.8%5v5 GF% 0.19PTS/GP
19:36TOI/GP15:49EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:42PKTOI/GP
83
Maple Leafs player card

Marshall Rifai 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 211 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-03-16 · Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $850,000 (2027 - UFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
2GP 1G 0A 1PTS 0+/- 1.0SOG/GP
27.9%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.50PTS/GP
14:09TOI/GP13:38EVTOI/GP0:05PPTOI/GP0:27PKTOI/GP
44
Maple Leafs player card

Morgan Rielly 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 1 in · 224 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-03-09 · Vancouver, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,500,000 (2030 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 11A 11PTS -2+/- 1.3SOG/GP
49.4%5v5 CF% 50.0%5v5 GF% 0.69PTS/GP
19:36TOI/GP17:38EVTOI/GP1:00PPTOI/GP0:58PKTOI/GP
3
Maple Leafs player card

Nick Blankenburg 🇺🇸

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 9 in · 179 lb

Age: 28 · Born 1998-05-12 · Washington, MI, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,400,000 (2027 - RFA)

Current Partner: N/A

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 1G 0A 1PTS -3+/- 1.0SOG/GP
51.2%5v5 CF% 37.5%5v5 GF% 0.17PTS/GP
13:05TOI/GP12:32EVTOI/GP0:30PPTOI/GP0:03PKTOI/GP
95
Maple Leafs player card

Oliver Ekman-Larsson 🇸🇪

D · Shoots: L · 6 ft 2 in · 191 lb

Age: 35 · Born 1991-07-17 · Karlskrona, SWE

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,500,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 0G 1A 1PTS -3+/- 0.7SOG/GP
50.1%5v5 CF% 43.4%5v5 GF% 0.06PTS/GP
17:48TOI/GP15:40EVTOI/GP0:19PPTOI/GP1:49PKTOI/GP
28
Maple Leafs player card

Troy Stecher 🇨🇦

D · Shoots: R · 5 ft 11 in · 184 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-04-07 · Richmond, BC, CAN

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $1,350,000 (2028 - UFA)

Current Partner:

2026–27 NHL regular season
16GP 2G 3A 5PTS 5+/- 1.2SOG/GP
48.2%5v5 CF% 51.8%5v5 GF% 0.31PTS/GP
19:30TOI/GP16:07EVTOI/GP0:04PPTOI/GP3:19PKTOI/GP
41
Maple Leafs player card

Anthony Stolarz 🇺🇸

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 6 in · 248 lb

Age: 32 · Born 1994-01-20 · Edison, NJ, USA

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $3,750,000 (2030 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
6GP 5W 1L 0OTL 2.66GAA .910SV%
72
Maple Leafs player card

Sergei Bobrovsky 🇷🇺

G · Catches: L · 6 ft 2 in · 187 lb

Age: 38 · Born 1988-09-20 · Novokuznetsk, RUS

Drafted: Loading…

2026–27 NHL Cap Hit: $7,000,000 (2029 - UFA)

2026–27 NHL regular season
10GP 3W 5L 2OTL 3.29GAA .885SV%
Previous articleThe Leafs’ October showed their scoring talent, and how much work remains — Maple Leafs Notebook
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