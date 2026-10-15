In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the encouraging early returns from the Maple Leafs’ forward group, the mounting concerns on defense without Chris Tanev, the possibility of finding external blue-line help, the PK’s great start, and the new coaching staff’s early-season work.
Episode Topics
- Reflections on the Maple Leafs’ 1-1-1 road trip out west and the state of the defense without Chris Tanev (1:10)
- The encouraging play and production from the Leafs’ forward group through seven games (15:45)
- How concerned should we be about Darren Raddysh’s start? (24:50)
- Positives from the road trip, despite the defensive concerns (33:50)
- The importance of the divisional game against Buffalo on Thursday (41:30)
- Gavin McKenna’s progression through seven NHL games (43:45)
- The Leafs’ 23-for-24 start on the penalty kill (52:20)
- How likely are the Leafs to bring in external help on defense, and how aggressive should they be? (1:01:20)
- Assessing the coaching staff’s early-season work (1:12:20)
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