Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils – Game #38 Preview & Projected Lines

By
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
-
0
NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 23: Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils is caught behind the net as Nazem Kadri #43 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes the puck in the first period on November 23, 2016 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Advertisement

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-8, 16th in NHL) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-16-7, 25th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Prudential Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario

Having picked up points in six consecutive games (winning five of them), the Maple Leafs have a chance to move into a playoff position with a win tonight in New Jersey.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

StatTorNJ
Season Series1-0-00-0-1
Points4239
Record %0.5680.5
Home Winning %0.6110.643
Away Winning %0.50.341
Shootout Winning %0.1670.6
Goal Differential Per Game0.22-0.62
Shot Differential Per Game0.95-4
Hits Per Game24.920.9
PIM Per Game10.99.4
Opponent PIM Per Game11.610.3
Goals Per Game3.032.28
Even Strength Goals Per Game2.351.74
Power Play Goals Per Game0.650.46
Shots Per Game33.627.5
Shots Per Goal11.112
Team Shooting %0.090.083
Power Play %0.2030.132
Goals Against Per Game2.812.9
ES Goals Against Per Game2.222.28
PP Goals Against Per Game0.510.49
Shots Against Per Game32.6531.49
Shots Against Per Goal11.6210.87
Opp. Team Shooting %0.0860.092
Penalty Kill %0.8470.84
Save %0.9140.908
Goals Against Average2.762.84
Shutouts12
Opponent Save %0.910.917
Opponent Goals Against Average2.972.24
Opponent Shutouts22

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Advertisement

Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk  – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak

Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Antoine Bibeau

Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

Michael Cammalleri – Adam Henrique – Kyle Palmieri
Taylor Hall – Pavel Zacha – P.A. Parenteau
Sergey Kalinin – Travis Zajac – Nick Lappin
Miles Wood – Devante Smith-Pelly – Beau Bennett

Defencemen

Damon Severson – Kyle Quincey
Jon Merrill – Ben Lovejoy
Seth Helgeson – Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Starter: Cory Schneider (Confirmed)
Backup: Kevin Kinkaid

Injured: John Moore, Vernon Fiddler, Jacob Josefson, Andy Greene

Advertisement
Previous articleKasperi Kapanen, Brendan Leipsic named to AHL All-Star Team
Maple Leafs Hot Stove
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, a weekly feature piece, the "Leafs Notebook".

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR