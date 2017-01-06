Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils – Game #38 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-12-8, 16th in NHL) vs. New Jersey Devils (16-16-7, 25th in NHL)
Puck drop: 7:30 p.m. EST
Arena: Prudential Centre
Watch: Sportsnet Ontario
Having picked up points in six consecutive games (winning five of them), the Maple Leafs have a chance to move into a playoff position with a win tonight in New Jersey.
Matchup Stats
Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com
|Stat
|Tor
|NJ
|Season Series
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|Points
|42
|39
|Record %
|0.568
|0.5
|Home Winning %
|0.611
|0.643
|Away Winning %
|0.5
|0.341
|Shootout Winning %
|0.167
|0.6
|Goal Differential Per Game
|0.22
|-0.62
|Shot Differential Per Game
|0.95
|-4
|Hits Per Game
|24.9
|20.9
|PIM Per Game
|10.9
|9.4
|Opponent PIM Per Game
|11.6
|10.3
|Goals Per Game
|3.03
|2.28
|Even Strength Goals Per Game
|2.35
|1.74
|Power Play Goals Per Game
|0.65
|0.46
|Shots Per Game
|33.6
|27.5
|Shots Per Goal
|11.1
|12
|Team Shooting %
|0.09
|0.083
|Power Play %
|0.203
|0.132
|Goals Against Per Game
|2.81
|2.9
|ES Goals Against Per Game
|2.22
|2.28
|PP Goals Against Per Game
|0.51
|0.49
|Shots Against Per Game
|32.65
|31.49
|Shots Against Per Goal
|11.62
|10.87
|Opp. Team Shooting %
|0.086
|0.092
|Penalty Kill %
|0.847
|0.84
|Save %
|0.914
|0.908
|Goals Against Average
|2.76
|2.84
|Shutouts
|1
|2
|Opponent Save %
|0.91
|0.917
|Opponent Goals Against Average
|2.97
|2.24
|Opponent Shutouts
|2
|2
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander
van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner
Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown
Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Nikita Soshnikov
Defencemen
Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick
Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak
Goaltenders
Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)
Backup: Antoine Bibeau
Scratched: Josh Leivo
Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body)
New Jersey Devils Projected Lines
Forwards
Michael Cammalleri – Adam Henrique – Kyle Palmieri
Taylor Hall – Pavel Zacha – P.A. Parenteau
Sergey Kalinin – Travis Zajac – Nick Lappin
Miles Wood – Devante Smith-Pelly – Beau Bennett
Defencemen
Damon Severson – Kyle Quincey
Jon Merrill – Ben Lovejoy
Seth Helgeson – Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Starter: Cory Schneider (Confirmed)
Backup: Kevin Kinkaid
Injured: John Moore, Vernon Fiddler, Jacob Josefson, Andy Greene