Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens – Game #39 Preview & Projected Lines

Toronto Maple Leafs (18-12-8, 14th in NHL) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-9-6, 5th in NHL)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST

Arena: Air Canada Centre

Watch: CBC

Now in the third divisional playoff spot, the red-hot Maple Leafs (6-0-1 in their last seven) are looking for their first win over the Montreal Canadiens since January 18, 2014 — 12 meetings ago. The Canadiens are decimated by key injuries while the Leafs enter the game riding high, having scored 29 goals during their precipitous seven-game rise up the standings.

Matchup Stats

Statistics courtesy of SportingCharts.com

Stat Mon Tor Season Series 2-0-0 0-2-0 Points 54 44 Record % 0.692 0.579 Home Winning % 0.8 0.611 Away Winning % 0.556 0.526 Shootout Winning % 0.5 0.167 Goal Differential Per Game 0.74 0.26 Shot Differential Per Game 1.23 0.45 Hits Per Game 21.6 24.6 PIM Per Game 10.2 10.8 Opponent PIM Per Game 8.2 11.4 Goals Per Game 3.03 3.05 Even Strength Goals Per Game 2.31 2.32 Power Play Goals Per Game 0.64 0.68 Shots Per Game 31.1 33.1 Shots Per Goal 10.3 10.8 Team Shooting % 0.097 0.092 Power Play % 0.205 0.215 Goals Against Per Game 2.28 2.79 ES Goals Against Per Game 1.54 2.21 PP Goals Against Per Game 0.69 0.5 Shots Against Per Game 29.9 32.63 Shots Against Per Goal 13.1 11.7 Opp. Team Shooting % 0.076 0.086 Penalty Kill % 0.807 0.852 Save % 0.924 0.915 Goals Against Average 2.25 2.74 Shutouts 3 1 Opponent Save % 0.903 0.908 Opponent Goals Against Average 2.98 3 Opponent Shutouts 1 2

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Advertisement



Forwards

Leo Komarov – Nazem Kadri – William Nylander

van Riemsdyk – Tyler Bozak – Mitch Marner

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Connor Brown

Matt Martin – Frederik Gauthier – Josh Leivo

Defencemen

Morgan Rielly – Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner – Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick – Roman Polak



Goaltenders

Starter: Frederik Andersen (Confirmed)

Backup: Antoine Bibeau



Injured: Martin Marincin (lower body), Ben Smith (lower body), Nikita Soshnikov (lower body)

Montreal Canadiens Projected Lines

Forwards

Max Pacioretty – Phillip Danault – Alexander Radulov

Artturi Lehkonen – Tomas Plekanec – Sven Andrighetto

Daniel Carr – Torrey Mitchell – Brian Flynn

Bobby Farnham – Michael McCarron – Nikita Scherbak

Defencemen

Alexei Emelin – Shea Weber

Nathan Beaulieu – Jeff Petry

Mark Barberio – Ryan Johnston

Goaltenders

Starter: Carey Price (Confirmed)

Backup: Al Montoya



Injured: Andrew Shaw, Brendan Gallagher, David Desharnais, Alex Galchenyuk, Andrei Markov, Charles Hudon

Morning Skate: Mike Babcock