After the Toronto Marlies’ 5-0 win over the Rochester Americans in Game 1 of the playoff play-in series, head coach John Gruden discussed a great start to the playoffs, the special teams’ success, the decision to start Artur Akhytamov in goal, and why this year’s playoffs might be different from those in the recent past.

On the team taking over the game early and carrying it through the 60 minutes:

We know, in a best-of-three, we can’t afford to have a bad start, especially against a team that transitions like they do and gets after it. Any mistake that you make, they will be quick to transition. We did a really good job of managing that, establishing some forechecking time, and making them defend. That started right from the drop of the puck. We’re going to have to be even better at it when we go to Rochester in their building.

On the penalty kill’s four-for-four game against the best power play in the conference:

Outstanding special teams for us. Cedric Pare, with that blocked shot, and the sacrifices that we made against a really dangerous power play were unbelievable. Our defense did a really good job, if they got an opportunity, of not giving them the second and third. When Artie was there, he made the save. We have to keep it going. It was definitely a great way to start.

On Jacob Quillan fighting through a busted-up face to stay in the game/on the ice for the power play:

One thing is for sure: When offensive and gifted players, even though they’re bleeding from the mouth, don’t want to miss their power-play time. That is one thing that will never change. They know that it is their time. It says a lot about him. He is a winner. He plays with a lot of passion and energy. Again, I liked the way we started, and he was a reason for our success.

On the decision to start Artur Akhtyamov:

A couple of starts ago, in one of the only shutouts we had this year, he was the one who was in the net. Against a side-to-side team, he is quick. Against a team that is more net-front heavy, Dennis, sometimes, is more suited for it. We thought about it deeply. We couldn’t go wrong either way. I think, regardless of who is in the net tonight, we win. It was definitely important for us, but that was our decision-making. We did it collectively as a group. And Artie was outstanding.

On how this iteration of the team might be different from years past:

One thing is, when the Leafs were in (the playoffs) and trading guys, it was depleting our lineup. And that is why we are here: to develop hockey players, to put them in a good culture, and to make sure we are holding them accountable. All of the years before, we were depleting with players. This year, we added. We have played together at times. The guys are very familiar with one another. They’ve gelled, even the new guys like Bo Groulx and Vinni Lettieri. We have a special group. We have some great leaders in Mermis and Benning. I can go down the list. Shaw, obviously. That is the difference.

On the decision to put Ryan Tverberg in between Easton Cowan and Alex Nylander, as opposed to Luke Haymes:

We lost Barbolini to the injury. [Tverberg], with the way he skates, covers a lot of ground and can keep up with those guys. That was it. We were trying to balance it out a little bit and keep Jacob with some pace alongside Valis and Haymes. Again, sometimes you have to tinker a little bit. When it works, it works. Again, we still have a long way to go.

Game 1 Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Amerks 0