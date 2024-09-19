Advertisement

After day one of training camp, head coach Craig Berube discussed his agenda for the first on-ice sessions and his initial impressions of Max Pacioretty (PTO), Steven Lorentz (PTO), Nick Robertson, William Nylander at C, and Nikita Grebenkin.

2024 Training Camp – Day One Lines (Combined Groups 1&2)

Forwards

Knies – Matthews – Marner

McMann – Tavares – Robertson

Domi – Nylander – Jarnkrok

Pacioretty – Holmberg – Grebenkin

Lorentz – Kampf – Reaves

Cowan – Quillan – A. Nylander

Defense

Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – McCabe

Webber – Liljegren

Chadwick – Timmins

Mermis – Myers

Rifai – Villeneuve

Kokkonen – Niemela

Goaltenders

Woll

Stolarz

Murray

Hildeby

As camp goes on, what are you looking for from your guys on PTOs, Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz?

Berube: It’s just like we are looking at the other guys — young guys out of junior or college. I get these guys have been in the NHL — I get all of that — but what it’s what they do as players.

Lorentz is a guy who filled in a role last year for Florida. He has size, speed, and strength. He did a good job for them in the playoffs last year penalty killing.

Pacioretty has been an elite scorer in this league for a long time. He has been injured for the last couple of years. He is feeling healthy. He is a big, strong guy who can score and hang onto pucks.

What kind of conversations have you had with Nick Robertson as he navigated the contract situation?

Berube: Even in the summer time, I didn’t focus on the contract stuff. It has nothing to do with me. I just said, “I’d love you to come to camp. I hope you’re here. With your ability, speed, and youth, it would be a good addition to our team,” as he was last year.

I don’t get too in-depth with the other stuff about negotiations. It is not for me.

What kind of kid does Robertson seem like to you?

Berube: He is a great kid. Hard worker. He has a great personality and energy. I thought he had a great day on the ice. He has some elite speed and shot.

How long do you need to see William Nylander in the middle to gauge how successful he can be in the spot?

Berube: That is a good question. You have to give him some opportunity and time. We have to see an exhibition here down the road and play a few games. We will see what he looks like, how he is feeling, and if he is comfortable. Those are conversations I will have with him. Also, we will be watching him and seeing how it looks.

Is there something in particular you will be evaluating with Nylander at center?

Berube: As a centerman, your play in your own end down low, breakouts, being in the right position, and working to get back quickly to help the D out are very important.

I don’t think it is going to be an issue with him getting the puck and transporting it up the ice. He is an elite player. He has that ability. But it is the details of the defensive part of the game, the breakouts, and positioning that take a little bit more time.

Is it reps that Nylander needs to grasp those areas?

Berube: Reps definitely help. Faceoffs and details like that are things he is going to have to work on. We have to work with him.

What were your impressions of Nikita Grebenkin playing on a line with two NHL players?

Berube: He is a big, strong guy. I was impressed with him. It was a tough practice, but his pace did not drop off. He is a big, strong kid and a strong skater. There is some really good stuff there. I love his size.

What do you want the players to take away from the first practice under you as a coach?

Berube: Just an identity more than anything. There was a lot of work and compete out there and a lot of battles. It’s just learning that you are going to be uncomfortable a lot of times in games. You have to work and compete under those circumstances.

I am very happy with the first day overall. The guys really worked.

Why is it important to establish the work rate and intensity right off the hop?

Berube: It is the game, isn’t it? Not every game is as intense as other games, but again, I want our team to have an identity about competing, playing hard, working, and winning one-on-one battles.

I was really impressed. It was a tough practice, but I didn’t find the pace dropped off that much from start to end, which is very important.

How critical are these first few days for your new assistant coaches as well?

Berube: I mean, it is important as a coaching staff that we form chemistry out there and work well together on the ice, and also that they are working well with the players and getting to know the players. Communication with the players is really important.

What is the significance of the stopwatch during practice?

Berube: When I track drills, I like to know the time, how long the drill is running, and things like that. Sometimes, I lose track more in training camp than at any other time.

It’s so I can keep an eye on practice and how long the drills are running. We don’t want to be getting too long, and then you have another group coming up. Everything has to roll smoothly. I try to keep track of things in camp with a stopwatch.