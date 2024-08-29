Advertisement
In a late-summer edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the captaincy change, the need at LW vs. C, Nick Robertson’s trade request, and the picture on defense with Jani Hakanpaa’s situation up in the air.
Episode Topics
- Reactions to the passing of the C from John Tavares to Auston Matthews, whether the timing was right, and what a change in leadership might mean for the team going forward (1:00)
- How big of a need is LW really? (22:30)
- The need down the middle and how an additional quality centerman would transform the Leafs‘ lineup (28:00)
- Nick Robertson’s unresolved situation/lack of contract/trade request (33:35)
- The seven-man picture on defense — is it good enough? (45:00)
- The strange Jani Hakanpaa saga and the penalty kill need (50:00)