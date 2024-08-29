Advertisement

In a late-summer edition of the MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the captaincy change, the need at LW vs. C, Nick Robertson’s trade request, and the picture on defense with Jani Hakanpaa’s situation up in the air.

Episode Topics

  • Reactions to the passing of the C from John Tavares to Auston Matthews, whether the timing was right, and what a change in leadership might mean for the team going forward (1:00)
  • How big of a need is LW really? (22:30)
  • The need down the middle and how an additional quality centerman would transform the Leafs‘ lineup (28:00)
  • Nick Robertson’s unresolved situation/lack of contract/trade request (33:35)
  • The seven-man picture on defense — is it good enough? (45:00)
  • The strange Jani Hakanpaa saga and the penalty kill need (50:00)
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leafs Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

