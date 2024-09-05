Advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured the services of Marshall Rifai for at least the next three seasons by signing the left-shot defenseman to a two-year contract extension.

Rifai’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025, when he would have become an Unrestricted Free Agent.

After initially signing with the Toronto Marlies as a free agent out of Harvard University, the Quebec native earned a two-year, two-way NHL deal after his rookie season.

The 26-year-old made his NHL debut against the St. Louis Blues on February 19 last season and played a second game with the Maple Leafs a couple of days later against the Arizona Coyotes. Rifai didn’t register a point but averaged 11:40 in ice time through his two-game NHL stint, so the opportunity was really limited.

Overall, this is a sensible deal for both parties.

Rifai has job security for three seasons, while Toronto will continue to pay him the league minimum ($775,000 per season) during that time. If the blue liner turns into anything more than injury cover, it’s a win, and there is no downside at this price point.

Rifai has been a work in progress since turning professional and brings some likable qualities. It’s safe to say the current Leafs management is fond of his physicality, both along the boards and protecting the house. Rifai enjoys laying the boom when the occasion arises and does not shy away from dropping the gloves—no matter who the opponent is—to protect his goaltender or a teammate.

His skating is above average and often gets him out of trouble, either with poor decision-making or gap control, the latter of which he has struggled with at times within the AHL. Improvement in transition would elevate his game to the next level. Rifai has the tools, but whether he can put them together is another matter. He has shown glimpses of what might be possible, given better decision-making on his part.

May I present Marshall Rifai storming toward the net like a man on a mission. Credit Kyle Clifford for driving home the rebound at the second attempt 2-0 Marlies#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/khuTs7T4I7 — Mark (@MarkUkLeaf) November 5, 2023

Undoubtedly, the Maple Leafs could use some more offense from the blue line, but Rifai isn’t currently the type of player who could add anything needle-moving in that department. In 57 AHL games through 2023-24, Rifai registered 19 points (two goals and 17 assists), which tied him for fourth among Marlies defencemen in points with Mikko Kokkonen.

These are not the kind of numbers that will knock your socks off, but to be fair, he was far more productive in the second half of the season (2G/11A in 38 games) and carried the improved offensive form into the playoffs. In what was a very disappointing postseason for the Marlies, one of the few bright spots was Rifai, who tied for first on the team in scoring with four points (three goals and one assist).

Head coaches have leaned on Rifai in critical situations during his time with the Marlies. Through key defensive zone faceoffs, penalty killing, and holding on to leads late in a game, Rifai is often the first player sent to the ice by the coaching staff. In short, he’s a reliable, if unspectacular, defenseman who rarely lets the team down in the role.

It’s difficult to foresee Rifai winning a roster spot this fall unless he produces a huge camp and Craig Berube takes a shine to him, especially given he is left-handed. It is noteworthy that Rifai is waiver-eligible, which means he will likely be exposed to all 31 other teams; however, any NHL team interested in a flyer on Rifai would now need to be comfortable taking on a three-year contractual commitment with an escalating minors salary. It’s a one-way deal in 2025-26 and 2026-27, earning him league min. NHL salary no matter where he plays, which is no doubt an attempt to deter potential waiver interest.