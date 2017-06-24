With the 142nd overall draft selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected hulking left-shot defenceman Fedor Gordeev of the OHL’s Flint Firebirds.

The 6’6, 211-pound Toronto native posted 13 points in 63 games in his first full OHL season in 2016-17.

Gordeev’s pre-draft rankings:

Ranked #132 by Hockeyprospect.com

Ranked #116 by ISS Hockey

Ranked #230 by Future Considerations

Ranked #104 by NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters)

The run on defence continues for the Leafs with three blueliners taken in their first five picks, with the last two (Eemeli Rasanen and Gordeev) standing 6’6+.

Fedor Gordeev Scouting Report

Courtesy of the 2017 NHL Draft Blackbook:

Fedor was drafted in the third round of the 2015 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Hamilton Bulldogs. He split last season between the Hamilton Bulldogs and the Ancaster Avalanche of the GOJHL. Fedor started this season with the Hamilton Bulldogs, before being dealt to the Flint Firebirds early in the season.

Gordeev has outstanding size from the defensive position, and has a little experience playing left wing prior to his time with the Flint Firebirds. He has surprising ability with the puck when rushing up ice and is capable of beating defenders one on one and has a good shot. For a 6’06″+ defender he skates fairly well.

He protects the puck well and is very difficult to take the puck from when he’s protecting and moving his feet. He is a bit of a work in progress defensively. In situations where the play has slowed down he is at his best. When he’s in an area like the corner or along the wall he wins his share of battles and can impose on opponents with his size. He also does a pretty good job tying up his opponent in the slot and can use his size against opponents. In transition he is able to stick with the play but struggled with his decision making when forced to make quick decisions and under pressure. He pivots late one on one, and can get drawn out of position at times chasing the play. His puck moving had been pretty solid in Minor Midget and in Jr. B but seemed to lose a little confidence with the puck as the season went on and his puck play was very hit or miss.

Fedor has some clear upside as a big defender at the next level. His skating is good for his size, and he actually has a track record of having some offensive upside playing at lower levels. He is also an intimidating defender in his own zone who could be a physical force if he continues to add muscle to his frame. He can carry the puck up ice, but will need to refine his game, make better decisions when under pressure and regain some of the confidence he seemed to lose this season.

Fedor Gordeev Statistics