The 31 Thoughts Podcast was a must listen this week for hockey and specifically Leafs content, with former GM Brian Burke offering some nuggets on his time in Toronto, and Elliotte Friedman providing his thoughts and speculation on what is going on with the General Manager’s seat in wake of the news that Lou Lamoriello will no longer serve as the team’s GM. That and more in the links.

31 Thoughts The Podcast, May 2: Burke on NHL discipline, career (Sportsnet)

Friedman on whether Lamoriello could look for new opportunities:

We are all wondering about the Islanders and I do think there will be opportunities for him. He could [stay] if he doesn’t see anything he likes; I’m sure they’re not paying him too badly. But I think he wants to be involved. I know his philosophy has driven some people crazy, but I think he was the right guy at the right time. … I believe Dubas will be the next GM. Assuming Dubas does become the GM, what happens around him? Who are the guys there? Is Mark Hunter going to stay? I think Mark Hunter is an important part of what they do – he finds players. As good as Zach Werenski is and as good as Ivan Provorov is, that decision – holding off Babcock and picking Marner – could turn out to be one of the most important decisions in the recent history of the franchise. It would help them if they could find a way [to keep Hunter and Dubas happy]. What I wonder is, is there another seasoned executive that they’re going to look out for? Kyle Dubas has a good relationship with Ron Francis. There is Chuck Fletcher looking for work. Is that someone they’re going to add? I don’t know. I honestly have no idea.

Friedman on whether Dubas won’t play it as “safe” as Lamoriello:

I think Lamoriello was there at a time when they had to kind of play it safe because it was squirrelly before that. It wasn’t going in the right direction and he stabilized it. Look – what do we know about Dubas? The draft he ran, he traded down twice and then got Dermott. He added more picks. That is something he really believed in. It was a different strategy at the time. He made the Kessel deal. He fought to include Murray and couldn’t get him. Dumoulin was the other guy he really fought for and couldn’t get him. But he believed in Kapanen. Now that kid looks like he’s going to be a real find. And that was a really complicated deal they went back and forth on. I think people portray Dubas… He thinks differently, but I think he’s worked really hard to understand the way the business already was and how to marry the two. He’s out scouting a lot, trying to learn things. He’ll have some different ideas. I also think he’s been painted as someone he might not truly be – which is more radical than he really is.

Friedman on the perception that Dubas is a radical outsider:

What he’s done is looked at the traditions of the sport and said, “What can I learn from this and what can I change from this?” To me, Tom Dundon is a full on disruptor. He looks at that and says, “No, no, no. We’re changing all of this.” Some people really like to be called a disruptor, and if you look at Dundon’s business history, he is like that. I don’t think Dubas is a disruptor. I think he’s an evolution person. “Okay, I take what you have, and how can I evolve it? How can I take it to the next step? How can I go to the next level? What’s good about your business? Okay, that’s good, and I’ll use it, but I’m also going to try to evolve a few other things.” I don’t think he’s as much of a disruptor as people make him out to be. That won’t stop people from painting him out that way.

Lawton: Expect Leafs to get Big Three signed for around $28 million (TSN1050)

Former GM and current analyst Brian Lawton joined Landsberg in the Morning to discuss how much the Leafs will have to allocate to get the Big Three under contract.

Top 20 UFAs: Cap rise and star power sets up interesting market (The Athletic)

The Athletic’s Craig Custance mentions the San Jose Sharks as a strong contender for Tavares’ services, while not ruling out the possibility of a return to the Island, and mentions the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks as potential players.

McGuire: Not surprised Leafs are taking time to find next GM (TSN1050)

Pierre McGuire offers his thoughts on Brendan Shanahan’s decision to hold off on naming a new GM in wake of the news Lou Lamoriello will not be returning as the team’s GM.

I was surprised Lou was replaced or will be replaced, but I was not surprised they took time to name a successor. You have to do your due diligence and be aware what your organizational needs are. Potentially you’re weighing candidates outside the organization. I know everyone is speculating it’s from the inside, but maybe you’re weighing candidates from the outside. Brendan has a pretty firm finger on the pulse of this thing. He’s done a really good job. I will say this in defense of Lou Lamoriello: He did a magnificent job implementing organizational standards in that group. He did a fantastic job helping to create the brand that is the Leafs right now. I’m not privy to what happened there, but I was really surprised he’s not coming back to be the GM of the team.

Marlies vs. Crunch: Calder Cup Second Round Preview & Schedule (MLHS)

Toronto had a small taste of what to expect from Syracuse during the Utica series — the difference being the added level of speed the Crunch possess and how quickly they can turn defense into offense by feasting on turnovers. The Marlies have to suppress the Syracuse transition game by making sure they don’t get caught with too many players below the puck, keeping their F3 in place at all times, and managing the puck properly through the neutral zone.

Keefe on Liljegren: “Most impressed with how he’s handled physical play” (MLHS)

Keefe: “Perhaps the thing I’m most impressed with is how physical he’s been and how he’s handled the physical play. At times, he maybe loses battles, but he gets right up and gets right into it. He’s not shy; he’s not afraid. Those are very good signs because the skill set is a very good one, for sure. As he continues to mature, and gets quicker and stronger, all of these things will just thrive that much more.”



