Maple Leafs Hot Stove’s Anthony Petrielli joined Sportsnet Tonight

On the options available to add more heaviness to the forward corps:

They’re still a really young team up front. Eventually, these guys are going to age a little bit and put on some pounds, with the infamous old-man strength, so to speak. They are going to get just naturally heavier and more physical as time goes on. We’ve seen it with a ton of players. It will happen. There will be a bit of a natural curve. Plus, the game changes as the season goes on and the Leafs players will change with it, too. It’s not like they’ll be completely adverse. But acquiring guys — some of the fits are really difficult to find. A few right wingers have been mentioned in Wayne Simmonds and Josh Anderson. The last thing the Leafs need on their team is a right winger. You look at left wingers, really, and there is not much out there. One player who is probably kind of available who plays physical and plays that role is probably Nino Niederreiter on the Wild just based on his ice time and the way his season has gone. But he’s a big contract that the Leafs couldn’t dream of fitting. In terms of forwards, it’s hard to find a guy. If there is a defenseman that is available who has a reasonable-ish contract and probably wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, it would be Radko Gudas in Philadelphia, who definitely toes the proverbial line but is right-handed as a d-man, which the Leafs need, and his underlying numbers are good. He’s actually a pretty good player but he’s also physical and has a little bit of dirtiness to his game. He would be a welcomed addition to a team depending on cost. But you really have to scour the league to find forwards. Teams just aren’t trading these guys, right?

On grading Kyle Dubas’ work so far as Leafs GM:

?I think the deadline will be a little bit more telling. Naturally, the Leafs should’ve been in on Tavares. I don’t think anyone would’ve argued whether they should put a bid on him in the first place. He definitely deserves credit, but that whole signing is really a team effort. Mike Babcock played a significant role in recruiting John Tavares. The roster the Leafs have played a big role in recruiting John Tavares. His family is also from here and that plays a significant role in signing John Tavares. Of course he gets credit — the same thing as being head coach, you get credit for the wins and the losses, so it’s the way it goes. He hit on that. The little moves, we’ll see how it pans out. They did lose two goalies and they haven’t really replaced them and we are seeing the Marlies are suffering tremendously this year. The Marlies have a pretty good team, but they don’t have goaltending and they are going to be in a battle for a playoff spot as things are going. They pretty much traded for Josh Leivo for free. These are minor, minor quibbles, but he’s had a good start in Vancouver and he looks a lot like the player people thought he would be over the coming years. They’re minor moves, and the Leafs kind of have a bigger picture in mind here. The deadline is really going to tell us more, and really next summer, when we see how he fits in Matthews and Marner and what he does with Jake Gardiner. A lot of the decisions that happened this past summer were relatively straightforward in terms of letting Tyler Bozak and JVR go. If you were thinking about them logically at the time — it’s not a hindsight thing — most people probably agreed with those moves. In terms of having confidence in him, I don’t think he’s shown anything yet not to have confidence in him. He’s shown to be quite competent. The Marlies championship gives him some credibility. It’s nice to kind of come up, win that, and win your way up as you’re progressing. He can kind of hang his hat on that. I think when you speak of some of the heavy players and who they can look to add, he has a host of guys that won a championship last year and some of those guys are heavy and can potentially contribute to the team — if not this season then next, particularly Mason Marchment and Carl Grundstrom as two left wingers that are heavy and play a little bit more of that gritty, cycle, play-along-the-wall type of game. I think they’ll look at those guys. The question for Kyle Dubas is: Does he feel the team is kind of ready to push all of his chips into the middle and see how this is going to play out? Right now, I don’t get the vibe that he is thinking that.

On the play of the defense group and avenues for improving it: