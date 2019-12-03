Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Forwards
#18 Andreas Johnsson – #34 Auston Matthews – #88 William Nylander
#65 Ilya Mikheyev – #91 John Tavares – #19 Jason Spezza
#11 Zach Hyman – #15 Alex Kerfoot – #24 Kasperi Kapanen
#47 Pierre Engvall – #33 Frederik Gauthier – #41 Dymtro Timashov
Defensemen
#44 Morgan Rielly – #83 Cody Ceci
#8 Jake Muzzin – #3 Justin Holl
#23 Travis Dermott – #94 Tyson Barrie
Goaltenders
#31 Frederik Andersen (starter)
Michael Hutchinson
Scratched: Dmytro Timashov
Injured: Mitch Marner, Trevor Moore
PP Units
Tavares
Barrie – Nylander – Matthews
Rielly
Johnsson
Kerfoot – Petan – Kapanen
Muzzin
Scratched: Nic Petan
Flyers projected lineup
Forwards
#28 Giroux — #48 Frost — #11 Konecny
#23 Lindblom — #14 Couturier — #93 Voracek
#21 Laughton — #13 Hayes — #49 Farabee
#25 JVR — #12 Raffl — #18 Pitlick
Defence
#9 Provorov — #15 Niskanen
#6 Sanheim — #61 Braun
#5 Ghost — #53 Myers
Goalie
#79 Hart
#37 (Elliott)