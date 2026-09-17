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After the opening practice of training camp, head coach Jim Hiller discussed Gavin McKenna skating alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, the Auston Matthews-Jack Roslovic connection, Easton Cowan’s potential role on the third line, the team’s camp structure, and more.

After all the suspense, why did you decide to start Gavin McKenna on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander?

Hiller: You know what? I’m surprised it didn’t get out because we had told those players — John, William, and Gavin — for a while that this is what it would look like.

There isn’t really one reason why we chose one over the other where I’d say, “This because of this.” He is living with John, and John is detailed, so I think that probably helps him. He can go home and talk about anything if he has questions at the end of the day.

I think Willy is a really important player who can complement those two as well.

Are you concerned about that line in the defensive zone?

Hiller: I’m concerned about every line in the defensive zone, to be honest with you!

When you look at that, you would say it looks like it might be their biggest challenge. I don’t think the offensive zone will be their biggest challenge. I would agree.

It is going to really be on John and Willy to do their jobs extremely well and then help Gavin along the way.

What went into the decision to place Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic together? Did their history factor into it?

Hiller: They worked together in the [USNTDP] program and have maintained a good friendship.

I think Auston really likes Rosie’s game. He likes his skill and how he can complement him. He carries the puck through the neutral zone and is a really good skater.

Auston and Kniesy have played together, so that was kind of an easy one.

It is day one of camp. You spend all summer doing this, and then, as you guys know, by the second period of the second game, it looks different. This is the plan for now, but nothing is set in stone.

What have you noticed about McKenna so far, and what are you looking for from him right away in camp?

Hiller: I would say this: I’m not looking for Gavin, but based on what I saw today and what I have seen over the last week, I see Gavin, if that makes any sense.

Today, Tanev had him in the corner during a tight drill. I saw Gavin dance away and do a nice little backhand sauce pass into space. That jumps out at you. I thought Tanev was going to contain him. I thought, “This will be interesting to see.” He was able to elude him and make a play out of that.

Those are the things where you are standing there, you see them, and you go, “Okay, that is a high level.” That is what he is going to have to be able to do against a veteran NHL defenseman when the real games start.

How much direction will you give McKenna as he adjusts, and how much can he lean on his linemates in Tavares and Nylander?

Hiller: That will be up to them. He can ask them all the questions.

For the most part, I am going to try to let him be. Based on what I am seeing, there is no reason for me to go in there and tell him to do something. Day by day, he is adapting pretty naturally, so let’s just see him go.

I like where he is at. I really do.

What has stood out about Easton Cowan, and what can he bring to the third line?

Hiller: If I had to name the player who jumped out at me during this morning’s session, it would be Easton Cowan. He made some plays with the puck, but he was also a puck hound. He was everywhere, I thought.

We have talked to him about that. He has tremendous skill, but where he can help us best is by being a puck hound and then using that skill. To me, he was all over the ice.

What I like about that line is that you could call it a checking line, but I see it as more than that. It is a line that should be able to play against the other team’s best players while also pushing them offensively because those three players can score goals.

I think Easton can really be the straw that stirs the drink from an offensive perspective and keep the other team’s best line honest.

How will carrying a third goaltender help manage the workload in practice and over the course of the season?

Hiller: It will. We have learned more and more over the last four or five years about how important rest is for the goaltenders, especially the goalies who receive most of the starts.

They are playing fewer games now, but even though they are playing fewer games, you still want them as fresh as possible. Our plan with the three goalies is really based on that.

You will probably see the goalies receive more rest than they have in the past.

Do you anticipate Morgan Rielly joining the group at some point during camp?

Hiller: I don’t know. I am hoping he will be back next week, but we will play it by ear.

What is the value of keeping the NHL group together from the beginning of camp?

Hiller: It is atypical of how you would normally run a camp. We know that.

I think back to the year when we came out of COVID. I think we had four or five days. It wasn’t really a training camp; it was just getting your team together.

I remember being so impressed by how good everybody was when the puck dropped for the first game. You guys might know better, but it was only five days or something like that, and then it was time to get going.

For us, with a bunch of new coaches, nine new players, and new managers, we didn’t think we had enough time (to approach it any other way).

We talk about team bonding, but working hard against each other and with each other on the ice is also part of team bonding. It isn’t just about having dinners and going golfing.

We wanted to get them as tight as possible.

How does Daniel Alfredsson look in blue?

Hiller: See, I didn’t follow that rivalry as closely as you guys might have, so that would be a question for you.

I’m sure glad he is on the staff. The past is the past. He was obviously a great player for Ottawa, but now he is going to be a great coach for the Maple Leafs. That is all that really matters.

What did you think of Nick Blankenburg on the opening day of camp?

Hiller: I know Blankenburg pretty well. He moves the puck really well and is a good skater — an elite skater.

Beyond that, I wasn’t looking for anything. On day one, I am like everybody else in that I am trying to get my bearings, so I wouldn’t have an evaluation on him.

Did anyone else stand out to you in the second group?

Hiller: I thought Groulx, Lettieri, and Mermis.

It is a different kind of camp for them. Normally, they would be playing with the NHL players or the players who are in the NHL for most of the season. If you asked them, they might say, “I don’t know if I like the structure of this camp.”

Those three were so dialed in. They worked so hard and were complete pros out there. That is really what jumped out at me.

It wasn’t just one of them; it was all three of those guys. I was like, “Wow, did they ever set the tone for this group.”

You hope it goes that way, but you never know. Those three (stood out) in the second group.

Practice Lines – Sep. 17

Lines at first Leafs practice of the season Knies – Matthews – Roslovic

McKenna – Tavares – Nylander

Cowan – Paul – Sissons

Joshua – Blueger – Duhaime

Lorentz Ekman-Larsson – Raddysh

McCabe – Tanev

Andrae – Danford

Blankenburg – Stecher Bobrovsky

Stolarz @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 17, 2026