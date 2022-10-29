Advertisement

After practice on Friday, head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed his new line combinations in practice coming off of the loss in San Jose, Justin Holl’s bumpy ride to start the season, and the decision to insert defenseman Filip Král for his NHL debut on Saturday night in LA.

Practice Lines – October 28

Leafs D at practice Rielly – Brodie

Sandin – Holl

Giordano – Kral*/Mete *Kral taking first reps … has yet to play in NHL @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 28, 2022

You mentioned the other day Ilya Samsonov is a little under the weather. How is he doing today?

Keefe: It seems like he is shaking it off. It wasn’t a huge deal, but it was something that going into the Vegas game that was bothering him. He pushed through it. Given how much we had to rely on him in that game, in particular, we thought it made sense to give him the extra day. He will be ready tomorrow.

What was your game plan for practice today? You started with different positions doing some skill work. What did you want to get out of it?

Keefe: We just wanted to get better, is the main theme, but we started the practice with some skill development stuff we would normally do as part of our regular routine when we are at home. We have been away from home for quite some time now. Generally, what happens is that over the course of the season in a busy schedule, some of the habits and details of your game start to slip. That is why we do skill development as much as we do.

It is reconnecting with some of those principles that our defensemen, in particular, usually have the ability to execute at a high level. It hasn’t been the case. We wanted to touch on that. The forwards have some things to work on themselves there. It was a good opportunity to start practice that way and really just kind of get to the meat of what we need to get better at.

Why is now the time to get Filip Král his NHL debut?

Keefe: We just looked at it, and it is a back-to-back situation here. Frankly, my intention would probably have been to get him into one of the games. If you are him and you are playing in your first NHL game, it is good to know in advance and come off of a practice day rather than being thrown in for a five o’clock game on a back-to-back. That is really it.

I think Král is a guy who has had good camps for us and hasn’t had this opportunity. He is a good young player who has confidence with the puck. He moves it well. He has some good size to him and all of that. There are things we like about him.

With the schedule being what it has been and the length of the time on the road, we feel like we need to use some of the extra guys. In Král’s situation specifically, I think it makes sense to do it on the front half of the back-to-back.

Over your many years coaching Justin Holl, is there something you have found that helps him get back on track and find his game?

Keefe: Justin likes really direct and honest feedback. We have given him that. It was certainly a little more direct today because it has been snowballing here and it hasn’t taken the positive steps we would like it to, but he is an experienced guy in the league now. He is an important guy for us because of what he does on the penalty kill.

With the injuries we have had, he is an important guy for us on the PK. He is our only right-handed shot defenseman at this time. He takes on a lot of heavy minutes defensively. He is an important guy that we need to get more out of.

What are you looking for from your bottom six with some of the changes that you’ve made?

Keefe: It is more just keeping people involved. In terms of the Kampf line, I thought they were really good last night. Aston-Reese had a role in that, but certainly, Kampf and Engvall being back together — we liked the results of that. That line was good.

Aubé-Kubel, at the same time, has been sitting for quite a while now. We want to get his legs into the lineup. He is eager to get back in. We needed to make a change there to make that happen.

With Simmer, we want to have him involved and get him back in as well. Again, it is the same sort of idea. With it being a back-to-back, the intention is to use our depth that way. I just like this set up going into the game.

With the change on the forward lines there with the left-wingers shuffling about it, that is just sort of looking at it and wanting to give Robertson a different look. Being on the road as much as we have been, that line has been targeted in terms of matchups and having to play against other teams’ best players. We are just trying to lighten the load there a little bit. At the same time, we want to capitalize on the fact that Kerfoot is coming off of a good game on the wing.

Do you expect extra jump from Nick Robertson with him playing near his hometown in LA?

Keefe: I know he is excited. I can see it in talking with him. In terms of his jump, I don’t know. I think he has given us a lot of energy and has put everything he has into every shift. I don’t know about that, but if anything, we want to make sure he relaxes, plays his game, and does the things he is capable of doing.

This will be a big moment for a kid who grew up in this area in particular. It is less common for guys to come in, play in California, [and play at home] — although it is certainly happening more frequently these days.

I know it will be a thrill. He has talked about the fact that Wayne Simmonds is one of the guys he watched [here] and now he is on his line. It is crazy how things work out sometimes. A big moment for him and his family.