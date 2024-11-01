Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, which improved the team’s record to 6-4-1.

On the team’s performance:

Good effort. I didn’t think we had our usual jump. We were a little off there, but I thought we played a smart game. The goalie was good. A lot of good things.

On William Nylander’s two-goal performance after publicly stating his desire to play more minutes:

Well, Willy has played good hockey for us this year. I don’t have a problem with his game. Ice time is ice time. I try to use my bench as best I can. I think everybody is important. I try to manage the bench that way. People have roles. I use them in those roles. Willy played a good game tonight. The line was really good for us again.

On a second consecutive good game for the Pacioretty – Tavares – Nylander line:

Pacioretty is a physical player. He is getting in there and creating a lot of space for these guys. JT is really strong on the puck and is doing a good job there. Willy puts it in the net. It is a pretty solid line.

On the importance of the late-first-period goal by Matthew Knies:

It always [is important]. I don’t know the percentage in this league, but scoring first is very important. Good play; just a smart play by our captain off the draw, understanding and recognizing the situation. He made a heads-up play, and they scored. It was a big goal.

On how the Knies goal changed the coach’s message at the first intermission:

I was happy about the goal, but I didn’t feel we had our legs. We weren’t skating like we normally do. There were a couple of other issues that I thought we needed to clean up. That is what I talked about.

On Joseph Woll’s mental approach coming back from injury:

I think he probably approaches the season like he does anything, getting ready for the season in the summer. I wasn’t here before, so I have no clue. This guy is dialed in. Watching him daily, he is very professional and very on top of what he needs to do to be ready to play. I have a hard time answering that question, to be honest with you.

