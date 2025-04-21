“If you take away that first period, I thought we played really well — all four lines and six defensemen, and [Artur Akhtyamov] made some big saves. We kept getting more momentum, frustrating them [Rochester] a little bit in the neutral zone, and scoring some big goals.” – John Gruden

There aren’t many meaningful takeaways from a game that meant nothing in the standings, but a makeshift Toronto Marlies lineup bounced back from a 2-0 deficit against an almost full-strength Rochester team to register a feel-good win on fan appreciation day at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

First Period

The Amerks selected a strong lineup, and it showed in the first period with a dominant display. Rochester led the shot clock 13-2 through 20 minutes and probably should have put the game out of Toronto’s reach.

Lukáš Rousek opened the scoring at the five-minute mark by sliding home the loose puck after a point shot from Jack Rathbone snuck through Artur Akhtyamov. Konsta Helenius then doubled the lead just before the midway mark with a trademark finish from the left circle.

Akhtyamov produced four quality saves on high-danger chances and held onto several long-range efforts through traffic to keep Toronto competitive.

Debutant Blake Smith introduced himself with a cross-check from behind on Jagger Joshua, setting the stage for the pair to tangle later in the game.

Second Period

Toronto killed an early penalty with Braeden Kressler in the box for tripping before tempers started to fray at the five-minute mark. Joshua launched himself at Smith, attempting to take out the rookie with an open-ice hit. The hit was glancing, and the pair dropped the gloves, although it was a short-lived grapple rather than a true donnybrook.

Jagger was assessed an extra two minutes, but Toronto couldn’t produce on the power play with thrown-together man-advantage combinations.

At five-on-five, Ryan Tverberg delivered the spark to start the comeback. The sophomore forward intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and surged through the neutral zone at pace. In a beautiful tic-tac-toe play, Tverberg found Luke Haymes, who put the puck on the tape of Matthew Barbolini to finish off.

A deserved tying goal arrived with four minutes remaining. Excellent work from Ryan Kirwan and Barbolini below the goal line allowed the latter to tee up Luke Haymes to score from the slot.

The Marlies killed off a late penalty thanks to a fantastic save from Akhtyamov to rob Isak Rosén. Toronto almost snatched a shorthanded goal, but Sam Stevens couldn’t finish after initial work from Robert Mastrosimone.

Toronto’s comeback in the third period and some stellar penalty killing were enjoyed by a large crowd who appreciated the efforts of the lesser-known names in the lineup.

Third Period/Overtime

After Akhtyamov produced two sharp early saves in the final frame to turn aside Anton Wahlberg and Brendan Warren, Toronto tilted the ice and turned the tables on Rochester.

Marko Sikic and Mikko Kokkonen couldn’t capitalize on a 2v1 situation, but the Marlies continued to generate Grade-A scoring chances.

From the slot, Kirwan, Mastrosimone, and Solow were stopped by Felix Sandström. Other good looks for Toronto went astray off the sticks of Mastrosimone, Tverberg, and Borya Valis.

The Marlies won the game by capitalizing on their second power-play opportunity of the game. After a give-and-go with Jacob Quillan, who was acting as the quarterback at 4-on-3, Haymes found Solow sneaking low in the left circle, where Solow elevated the puck to win the game.

Post Game Notes

– After not playing for two weeks, Artur Akhtyamov produced an excellent performance, barring the first Rochester goal. He stopped 24 of 26 shots but isn’t in the Marlies’ immediate playoff plans, having been added as the Maple Leafs’ third goaltender for the playoffs.

– Matthew Barbolini revelled in his elevated position, leading his line with authority and maturity. He recorded the first multi-point haul of his career (1G/1A). Alongside Barbolini, Jacob Quillan (1A) was also excellent on the top line. The young centerman seems to thrive with extra responsibility and thrived in this game alongside unfamiliar linemates.

– This was a first AHL multi-point game for Luke Haymes (1G/2A) in his ninth appearance. He was dynamic and direct in his approach offensively. The playoffs will be a different beast, but the rookie is playing with an air of confidence already. I’d have no qualms with him playing a role in the bottom six against Cleveland.

– Ryan Kirwan (1A) recorded his first professional point in just his second game. There’s not the same level of comfort in his game as, say, Haymes right now, but that is to be expected so early in his AHL acclimation.

– Not shy of making an introduction in his professional debut was defenseman Blake Smith. He showed absolutely no fear in engaging physically at any point of this game and carried himself with a little swagger in that department. Overall, his defensive positioning was mostly sound, and he made short, effective breakout passes, while sometimes leaning on partner Chas Sharpe to help him out as needed.

– Sunday’s lineup:

Forwards

Mastrosimone – Quillan – Solow

Valis – Haymes – Tverberg

Barbolini – Kressler – Kirwan

Baddock – Stevens – Sikic

Defensemen

Kokkonen – Niemelä

Webber – Mattinen

Smith – Sharpe

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Bonello

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Americans 2 (OT)

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden