In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ trip through Florida, how they match up vs. the Panthers and Lightning stylistically, and their potential playoff lineup.

Episode Topics

  • The Leafs‘ favourable position in the Atlantic Division with four games to play and the playoff path possibilities ahead (1:30)
  • How the Leafs match up against Florida compared to Tampa (10:30)
  • The Leafs living and dying by their loaded-up top line (22:50)
  • Is there a playoff role for Nick Robertson? (26:30)
  • Scott Laughton’s game at 4C in a checking role in Tampa and his potential fit there for the playoffs (34:00)
  • Simon Benoit’s recent uptick in performance (41:30)
  • Morgan Rielly playing less than Benoit in Tampa, and the state of Rielly’s game ahead of the playoffs (45:50)
  • William Nylander playing less than 16 minutes vs. both Florida and Tampa (57:30)
