Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal playoff series.

On Simon Benoit stepping up offensively in the last couple of games:

I was happy. It is always great when a guy like that scores a big goal like that — an OT game-winner. Benny has played extremely well for us defensively; he is hard to play against and does all of those things. It is nice when guys like him are rewarded with a big goal. Very happy for him.

On the team staying patient with Benoit through some struggles during the regular season:

All types of players go through ups and downs throughout the season. I know that Benny is the same. We used other defensemen at times. He missed a game here and there. But he was always positive about it and kept working on his game. I think Benny has made some huge strides this year. He always plays physical and hard, blocks shots, and penalty kills, but to me, he is jumping up in the play more. He is skating the puck out of our zone more. He is more confident with the puck, which is a good thing.

"HOLY MACKINAW!" BENOIT GAME 3 OT WINNER vs Senators courtesy of @Bonsie1951 and @Jim_Ralph (4/24/25) pic.twitter.com/nmvOn87CWL — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 25, 2025

On the team’s overall performance:

We played well. They came hard in the first 10 minutes. We were under pressure, but we did the little things right and defended pretty well. We did what we had to do to manage it, and then I thought we got going in the first. The second period was full of penalties. We got a little bit caught on that side of things. We had to kill, and it kind of disrupted the flow. The third period was really good. We gave up two shots in the period; I know one of them went in, but it was a very good period with our forecheck, our hound, our puck battles, and our smothering forecheck. I thought we did a good job with that. I really liked our third period a lot.

On the team’s advantage on special teams in the series: