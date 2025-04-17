In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Battle of Ontario round-one matchup, the questions to resolve with the Leafs’ playoff lineup, and their series predictions for the Leafs vs. Senators series.

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple

Episode Topics

  • First reactions to the renewal of the Battle of Ontario playoff rivalry (0:50)
  • Are there reasons to fear the Senators? (4:00)
  • Who has the edge in net? (6:05)
  • What is the level of concern about the Leafs‘ special teams? (8:30)
  • Craig Berube’s playoff lineup decisions on the second, third, and fourth lines (21:50)
  • Is the idea of Max Domi at 2LW at all viable for the playoffs? (30:50)
  • The uncertainty with the injury situations on the blue line (OEL & McCabe) and the possible starting playoff pairings (45:00)
  • The significance of the Brando Carlo addition and its role in winning the division (51:00)
  • Series predictions for the Leafs vs. Senators (55:30)
Previous articleAlex Steeves ties single-season goal record with game-winner, Toronto Marlies score five third-period goals in comeback win over Utica
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR