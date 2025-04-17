In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Battle of Ontario round-one matchup, the questions to resolve with the Leafs’ playoff lineup, and their series predictions for the Leafs vs. Senators series.
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple
Episode Topics
- First reactions to the renewal of the Battle of Ontario playoff rivalry (0:50)
- Are there reasons to fear the Senators? (4:00)
- Who has the edge in net? (6:05)
- What is the level of concern about the Leafs‘ special teams? (8:30)
- Craig Berube’s playoff lineup decisions on the second, third, and fourth lines (21:50)
- Is the idea of Max Domi at 2LW at all viable for the playoffs? (30:50)
- The uncertainty with the injury situations on the blue line (OEL & McCabe) and the possible starting playoff pairings (45:00)
- The significance of the Brando Carlo addition and its role in winning the division (51:00)
- Series predictions for the Leafs vs. Senators (55:30)