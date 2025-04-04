In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ important victory over Florida, their five-on-five play, their issues on the breakout, the third line situation, Craig Berube’s positive approach in the media, and Max Pacioretty’s potential playoff role.

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple

Episode Topics

  • Takeaways from the big win over Florida, the fan/media reaction to the victory, and Craig Berube’s post-game comments (1:00)
  • The Leafs‘ lack of territorial control over the game at five-on-five this season and the top line’s role in it (13:00)
  • The importance of securing a first-round meeting with the Ottawa Senators (16:45)
  • The Leafs‘ breakout issues at five-on-five (18:45)
  • Checking on the third line situation and Max Pacioretty’s potential playoff role (30:45)
  • Scott Laughton’s recent play, frustrating start in Toronto, and the expectations for him in the playoffs (39:30)
  • Craig Berube’s consistent positivity in the media all season (48:00)
  • Praising the Leafs‘ utilization of the LTIR loophole with Pacioretty (51:45)
Previous articleRyan Reaves makes Marlies debut as Toronto drops an important point to Utica in overtime
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR