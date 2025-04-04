In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ important victory over Florida, their five-on-five play, their issues on the breakout, the third line situation, Craig Berube’s positive approach in the media, and Max Pacioretty’s potential playoff role.
Episode Topics
- Takeaways from the big win over Florida, the fan/media reaction to the victory, and Craig Berube’s post-game comments (1:00)
- The Leafs‘ lack of territorial control over the game at five-on-five this season and the top line’s role in it (13:00)
- The importance of securing a first-round meeting with the Ottawa Senators (16:45)
- The Leafs‘ breakout issues at five-on-five (18:45)
- Checking on the third line situation and Max Pacioretty’s potential playoff role (30:45)
- Scott Laughton’s recent play, frustrating start in Toronto, and the expectations for him in the playoffs (39:30)
- Craig Berube’s consistent positivity in the media all season (48:00)
- Praising the Leafs‘ utilization of the LTIR loophole with Pacioretty (51:45)