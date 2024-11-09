Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Montreal, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews and Calle Jarnkrok’s status, the team’s five-on-five offense, and Simon Benoit’s play so far this season.

Auston Matthews was back on the ice. How is he progressing?

Berube: As I said the other day, he is trending in the right direction. He was on the ice today, which is great news. He is feeling better.

We saw Calle Jarnkrok on the ice a few times this week. What can you tell us about the timeline for a possible return?

Berube: It is a tough one right now. I can’t give you a timeline for him. He is probably a ways away still.

What is the challenge when it comes to getting the five-on-five offense going again?

Berube: Overall, I think we have generated quite a few offensive chances. The last few games have been low-event games, in my opinion, both ways.

In the offensive zone, I think we can do a better job of hanging onto pucks a little bit better and using low-to-high a little bit more with our D to get shots to the net and create a little bit more chaos around the net. Then, we can try to create a little bit more movement in the offensive zone. That is what I see right now.

Do you like low-event hockey at five-on-five for this team?

Berube: I don’t mind it. We are generating pretty good five-on-five chances. I want to see us get back there. I think we are very capable of it.

I call it hard offense. It is not about making cute plays or risky plays. It is about hard offense, recovering pucks, recovering rebounds, point shots with traffic, and things like that.

We have to get back to that. We can be better than what we are, but as I always say, in these low-event games, we are not beating ourselves. We are staying patient. That is important—not trying to open it up, make a risky play at a bad time, or turn a puck over.

We just have to be focused on that. I know it is difficult at times because guys want to get scoring chances and want to score, and I want them to do the same, but you have to do it the right way.

How encouraged are you by the team’s power play over the last three games?

Berube: It is a big part of the game, right? In the last three games, we have been more assertive and direct on the power play. We’re looking to attack and shoot, and it is paying off right now. The shots aren’t just from the flankers; it is from the top, too. We are getting shots through. We just have to stay with that.

What has Simon Benoit done to earn your trust so far this season?

Berube: Benny is a guy we like. He is big and long, gets in the way, bumps people, and is hard to play against. He has done a really good job for us penalty killing, too. He has been one of the guys we rely on. For me, he has done a really good job.

What kind of an opponent are you expecting with Montreal coming to town? They’re on a losing slide, but they played you hard in the season opener.

Berube: They are going to play hard. They are always big games with Montreal-Toronto. I expect a team with a bunch of guys who are really talented and can skate. They play a fast game. We have to be on our toes defending and checking.

They are going to be a desperate team tonight. We have to match the desperation, and make sure we are playing to our identity and are not opening things up. We have to do our job as our team and check, play smart with the puck, and be patient.

What are your impressions of Lane Hutson?

Berube: Dynamic skater. Agility. The head is up all the time if you watch him. He really sees the ice well. He has great feet and agility. I would probably compare him to Hughes in Vancouver to some point. He is a dangerous player.

Your old friend Kelly Chase is experiencing a second battle with leukemia. Do you have a message for him?

Berube: I saw him in St. Louis the other day, and we talked about that. I have been around Chaser for a long time and have known him for a long time. He is a great friend. We wish him all the best. He is a fighter. He is a battler. He will get through it.

I wish him all the best.