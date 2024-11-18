Advertisement

After Monday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the Ryan Reaves suspension, Calle Jarnkrok’s long-term absence, Auston Matthews’ status, Fraser Minten’s hot start with the Marlies, and the team’s recent five-on-five play.

What was your reaction to the five-game suspension for Ryan Reaves?

Berube: Yeah, it is what it is. It’s tough. It’s a lot, but at the same time, I get it. They’ve come down hard on hits to the head. It’s not like Reavo tried to hit him in the head. It is just a tough play. Tough play

Do you think the five games is a fair ruling?

Berube: I think it is a lot, but at the same time, the league is going to do what they think is the right thing to do. There is nothing we can do about that.

How is Reaves processing the suspension?

Berube: Well, he is okay. He is upset, obviously. He is upset that he let his team down, but at the same time, with his type of game, sometimes things happen. It is not like he is a dirty player. He is a clean player, in my opinion, for his role. There was no intention of him doing that. It just happened.

It was just announced that Calle Jarnkrok underwent surgery and is month-to-month.

Berube: Yeah, it is tough for Jarny right from camp. He has to get it fixed. He will be out of the lineup. It is too bad. He is a player who we like and can help us. He didn’t have the opportunity to do that.

Is there still hope that Jarnkrok could return before the end of the season?

Berube: For sure. It is one of those things where we will see how he heals up and everything goes.

How much does a light week of games help someone like Auston Matthews?

Berube: Well, it does. It helps a lot of guys. It has been a tough schedule. There have been a lot of back-to-backs and three-in-fours. It’s a lot of games and a lot of hockey. Guys need to rest and heal up a little bit.

Are you anticipating him returning for a game this week?

Berube: I do not see him playing a game this week.

Is it in a bit of a holding pattern right now with Matthews and his progress toward getting back on the ice?

Berube: It is in a little bit of a holding pattern, but he is not getting worse. That is a good thing. It just takes time and is taking time. It is taking long, but it is what it is. He is doing what he needs to do to get back in the lineup and get healthy. Our team just needs to push on without him right now.

How much has Matthews’ absence elevated Mitch Marner’s game?

Berube: I think a lot of guys have elevated their game. It is a different look for Marner with Tavares. They have been a very good line for us, which we need them to be. Mitch has been a real good player all year in all areas of the game — PK, PP, five-on-five, whatever we asked him to do, he is doing it.

What are your thoughts on the team’s recent five-on-five play and production?

Berube: I think the five-on-five offensive production is more about our forecheck and disrupting their plays on the forecheck to get pucks back, then making something happen out of that.

Right now, we are a little bit slow, if we get pucks back, with the quick-strike plays or whatever the play may be. On the other side, as I talked about, we need to do a better job of disrupting more plays on the forecheck and getting the puck back.

We were doing a real good job of it for a while this year. Our expected goals were good, and our chances were better. That is what is missing right now in our game. We are a little bit slow, whether it is through transition or breaking a puck out. It is a lot of one-man forechecks. We need more guys involved.

We did a real good job of it for a while and it kind of dropped. We need to get more aggressive and get after it to get more out of our forecheck right now.

Fraser Minten is off to a good start in the AHL. Do you look at him as an option to recall, or is there a benefit to letting him get some reps?

Berube: There is benefit to letting him play. We have to look at what is best for us and what is best for him. It is a conversation, but he is a good player. We all know that. He is playing well down there already. We will see what happens.

With Alex Steeves already with the team, is it necessary to call up another body?

Berube: That is a conversation we are going to have today, but Steeves is here, so he will definitely be practicing with us tomorrow. He is a guy who can get in the lineup for sure. We also might need another guy, but we have to look at it.

Did you get a chance to take in the Grey Cup?

Berube: I did. Congrats to the boys. Great job and great win. Very happy for them. It’s awesome.