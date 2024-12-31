Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 3-1 win over the New York Islanders, which improved the team’s record to 23-13-2.

On winning ugly:

We grinded one out for sure. It was a pretty non-event game. It was not pretty, but we grinded it out. Our goalie was good. We figured out a way to do it.

On getting two key goals from lesser lights, David Kampf and Steven Lorentz:

I thought the Dewar line was good tonight, providing energy and scoring us a big goal. We used them in situations, and I thought they got things going a little bit for us. Max Domi’s line provided energy for us tonight, which was good. We needed it.

On Chris Tanev taking a puck to the face (again) and returning to the game:

He is old school, for sure, and he is a gamer. He lays it on the line. I was expecting him back sooner than later, I will tell you that. He is a special player in how he thinks the game and plays the game. There are not a lot of those guys around anymore. We are very fortunate to have him.

On whether he has ever seen a defenseman play the game quite like Chris Tanev:

I don’t know if I have ever seen a defenseman block as many shots as he does. And there is the composure. He never panics with the puck. If he doesn’t have a play, he eats it and grinds it out of the zone or grinds it to make a play later. He doesn’t ever panic. His head is up. He is a very intelligent player with his ability. His ability is right here (points at his head) and right here (points at his heart). That is what he has.

On Joseph Woll’s performance:

A lot of traffic, and we knew that coming in. That is the way they play. They get people to the net. I thought he was really good for us. Again, they have traffic around there, and they are tipping pucks, but he was solid in net. He was very square and tracked the puck well tonight. Huge save in the third period on the power play. We gave up that breakaway. That is the difference in the game.

On calling the timeout during the late power play:

We talked about what we were going to do. I wasn’t sure… I didn’t think they would pull their goalie, but I thought if they won the draw, they would rip it down, and the goalie would be coming. I was just preparing our guys to be ready for what is going on. It was a big goal for us.

On whether he has seen a coach pull the goalie on a defensive-zone draw before, as Patrick Roy did:

I think it is the first time that I have ever seen it.

On Steven Lorentz’s highlight reel goal:

What a great shot, but a nice little play with his stick to poke it by. That line was really good for us tonight. They did a lot of good stuff for us. They provided the energy we needed because it was low.

On Max Pacioretty’s physicality on the top line:

That is important for these lines. You have Knies, McMann, and Pacioretty, who are all big, physical guys. They have to get in on the forecheck, get to the net, and create loose puck battles. It is important for sure.

On the goal challenges in the second period:

The goalie interference (on Knies’ goal) maybe could’ve gone both ways, but it is interference. He gets pushed in a little bit, but he could’ve stopped. I thought it would get called back. Their goal was offside, for sure, right away. We had that before they even scored.

On whether he is going to issue New Year’s bonuses to the video staff: