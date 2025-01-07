Advertisement

Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia, head coach Craig Berube discussed his lineup tweaks ahead of the rematch against the Flyers and the adjustments during Jake McCabe’s absence.

Morning Skate Lines – Jan. 7

#Leafs line rushes during morning skate Jan. 7/25 Knies-Matthews-Marner

McMann-Tavares-Nylander

Pacioretty-Domi-Lorentz

Dewar-Kampf-Reaves

Extra: Robertson, Holmberg Rielly-Myers

OEL-Tanev

Benoit-Timmins

Extra: Rifai Woll

Hildeby@BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) January 7, 2025

Is there an approximate timeline available for Jake McCabe’s injury?

Berube: Not really. You have to go day-to-day here. He has to get back on the ice, and then we will go from there. That is the best way I can put it. And I am not sure when that will be.

What did you like about how the team handled McCabe’s absence earlier in the season?

Berube: I think guys step in and do the job. Timmins will go tonight. He has been out for a couple of games. Myers has done a good job.

We have a lefty and a righty on each pair now, which helps with puck transporting out of your zone, through the neutral zone, and even in the offensive zone. It is a lot easier to take a puck off the wall and do something with it. If you have a guy on his offside, it is definitely harder.

Garnet Hathaway was involved a lot in the last game. Is he someone you talk about before the game, and at the same time, are you trying to make sure he doesn’t throw you off your own game?

Berube: I don’t talk about him at all, really.

We know what kind of a player he is. He is a hard player and does a good job of it. He is physical, and we know he is going to be physical. He is not going to shy away from it. We just have to be prepared for it.

We don’t want to react. We want to initiate. That is the biggest thing: not reacting and taking retaliatory penalties. You are going to get hit in this league, and things are going to happen. It is about being disciplined.

What went into re-inserting Ryan Reaves into the lineup?

Berube: I just wanted a bigger, more physical lineup tonight — going off of the last game, too. Reavo has been out for a few games, so I wanted to get him back in.

There were some pretty big hits last game. We have to be prepared. I wanted to go with a more physical and heavier lineup tonight.

What was the thinking with the second and third-line tweaks?

Berube: I wanted to add a little bit more speed to Tavares’ line. Bobby McMann has been playing really well. That line with Domi, Bobby, and Robby has been really good for us, but Robby is not in tonight. We are moving guys around a little bit.

What have you liked about the way the team has handled protecting the lead this season?

Berube: As I have brought up a few times, it is the third periods. Going into the third periods, we have played really good hockey. That is key. If it’s a tied game or we are up by one and holding the lead, we’re playing the right way and doing the right things.

You want to get the next goal — we don’t preach not trying to score — but it is just doing it the right way and going about it the right way. Our checking has been really good in the third period.

What are your thoughts on Morgan Rielly’s game of late?

Berube: Mo has been playing a hard game for me. He is physical. He’s checking and doing a good job. He scored a big goal for us in the last game at three-on-three. He is doing what we are asking him to do.

Maybe he looks at it like he wants more offense, and yeah, he is an offensive defenseman. He is getting his looks. He was walking down the pipe on the power play last game, but he got blocked.

To me, it is about playing 200 feet with Mo. We want him to be offensive and jump in the play at the right times and to do the right things, but we want him to do the right things defensively. I feel like he has been.

Does a partner such as Philippe Myers, with a simple and stay-at-home approach, complement Rielly well and allow him to do his thing more offensively?

Berube: He has a simple approach to the game — pucks are just moving out and north as much as possible. Myers has done a good job of defending and playing physically. He stays home for the most part, and Mo can activate a little bit more.

With no back-to-backs for the rest of the month, what is the plan for managing the starts in net?

Berube: Game-to-game.

How was the off day with the mentors?

Berube: It is great having them around and seeing a lot of guys I haven’t seen in a while — Dougie Gilmour, Joe Thornton, Wendel Clark, plus all the mentors, fathers, and different people who meant a lot to the guys in their lifetime. Great trip so far.

We had a good meal last night with everybody. It is about the dinners, getting together, being here together at practice, and getting them around the guys and in the room. We invite them in for meetings, so they get to see that side of it, which is great.