In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss Brad Treliving’s recent comments about the trade market, Morgan Rielly’s slow season to date, the overall state of the blue line, the underachieving power play, and the team’s public accountability after underwhelming performances.
Episode Topics
- Brad Treliving’s comments this week on the trade market and his approach to the 2025 deadline (1:00)
- The state of the blue line, and is the team’s need on defense being undersold in the discourse? (7:55)
- What’s up with Morgan Rielly’s game and his partnership situation? (22:50)
- Could Jani Hakanpaa realistically factor into the defense picture down the stretch? (31:00)
- The latest developments with the forward lines (34:40)
- The ongoing power play struggles, the viability of the five-forward setup, and the case for splitting up the units (40:50)
- Mitch Marner’s comments after the loss to Vancouver, Craig Berube’s assessments of the team’s play in the media, and the approach to public accountability by the team’s leaders (48:20)
- The biggest question marks for the team down the stretch/into the playoffs (1:03:30)