Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils, which improved the team’s record to 28-16-2.

On the team’s performance:

I thought we battled hard all game. That was the biggest thing for me: our battle, and our second and third efforts in all zones.

On the struggling power play breaking through tonight:

The power play in the last 10 games is 23%. That’s not struggling. I get what you are saying. It has struggled at times in games. Against Vancouver, it struggled. I get it. It was a huge goal. On the power play, there are plays — I get it — but it’s getting it to the net with numbers around the net. [New Jersey] scored a goal the same way. You have to shoot pucks with numbers around the net. It doesn’t have to be complicated.

On William Nylander’s ability to find breakaways:

I think he reads the game very well. He has a really high hockey IQ reading where he can get open and take advantage of people. It was a great play by Mitch, too, to read the change and get it up to Willy (for the OT winner). Willy had a heck of a game. He had second and third efforts on pucks. He was working tonight — as everybody was. The whole team worked and competed hard. It is a good team over there. They have some real high-end players who can do a lot of things. We checked well and kept at it. We were down, but we kept playing and kept working.

On the team coming up with a good team performance in its first game without John Tavares:

100% you miss a guy like that in terms of the competition and battles. I thought we got that from everybody tonight. Our offensive zone play was a lot better tonight because of movement and shot attempts. That made a big difference. It was the biggest difference for me.

On Auston Matthews’ two-goal game:

He led the way. He was dialed in. He was working, shooting, attacking, and doing a lot of good things. We need that from our leader.

On Mitch Marner reaching 700 career points:

It is pretty incredible. I just found out after the game that it is the fastest in Leafs history. He is a heck of a player. We all know that. You guys have seen him a lot more than me over the years. There is not much he can’t do in terms of the game.

On Max Domi’s performance in the 2C role:

I thought Max had a really good game. He battled. He got on pucks. He won battles. He is a very good passer. He hit OEL twice at the backdoor. He makes plays. He stepped up his intensity in the game, just being involved and around the play more.

On the decision to stick with five forwards and insert Bobby McMann on the top power-play unit: