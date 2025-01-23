Advertisement

Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which dropped the team’s record to 30-17-2.

On where the game got away from the team:

I liked our start. I thought we had a real good first period. We were down 1-0 on a shorthanded goal. We were controlling the second period, pretty much, and were in the offensive zone. They go down with one opportunity, and they score again. We had a lot of shot attempts, and they blocked a lot of shots, but I think we could’ve been a little bit more direct with our offense. We controlled most of the play, but it was on the outside a little bit too much. We could’ve shot more pucks. Even on our power play, there were lanes where we should’ve just shot pucks at the net. Their goalie was really good — give him credit — but we had to score a couple of greasy goals tonight, and we didn’t get that done.

On whether the team was too lose around its own net:

There was a play where we had the puck below the goal line. We just have to do a better job there. We can’t allow guys to come out. We can’t lose those battles that we lost on those plays. Again, we had a lot of opportunities. We have to finish better.

On Dennis Hildeby’s performance (four goals on 18 shots):

Well, he wants to be better. He has to have the first one, but whatever. He hasn’t played in a long time, either. He is trying to battle. I am not going to sit here and blame the goalie. It is a team game. We have to be better. We had to score some goals. We didn’t.

On the challenge involved with managing Hildeby, who could be with the Marlies starting more games:

It is a challenge. Listen, he is developing up here, getting practice time, and working with NHL shooters and our goalie coach. But I get what you’re saying. Ideal situation: he is playing more games down in the minors. But that is not the situation right now.

On pulling the goalie at 4-on-4 with over eight minutes left in the game:

We had an opportunity to make it 5-on-4. We had the one look. It got blocked. They made a play and scored. I thought if we got one there, it could get us back in it. That was the thought process on that.

On Ryan Reaves’ first fight of the season:

It was a hell of a fight, I’ll tell you what. I am glad I wasn’t in it. It was great to see. I thought the guys really fed off of it. I really liked our first period.

On the strange stick exchange between Auston Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins in the first period:

That was a weird exchange, I’ll tell you that. He had the goalie’s stick for about two seconds. Don’t think I’ve seen that.

On Matthew Knies’ status:

Upper-body. I’ll know more tomorrow.

Auston Matthews on Ryan Reaves’ fight vs. Mathieu Olivier: “I would’ve liked a little more energy from the crowd after that”

Matthews: “[Reaves’ fight] was great. It is still a big part of the game, and he is still a big part of this team. You love to see that. “I would’ve liked a little more energy from the crowd after that. It was a little quiet tonight, especially when two guys like that go at it. It was a great moment for him and gave us some energy on the bench.”