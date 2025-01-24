After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Matthew Knies and Anthony Stolarz’s status, Jacob Quillan’s upcoming NHL debut on Saturday, managing ice time with the power-play units, and Auston Matthews’ strong form.

Practice Lines – Jan. 24

Leafs lines at practice McMann – Matthews – Marner

Domi – Holmberg – Nylander

Lorentz – Kampf – Robertson

Quillan – Minten – Reaves Ekman-Larsson – Tanev

Rielly – McCabe

Benoit – Myers

Hakanpaa – Timmins Woll

Murray at Sens tomorrow @TSNHockey — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 24, 2025

What is the outlook for Matthew Knies?

Berube: Day-to-day, upper body right now. He went on the ice for a little bit today, but I don’t know how long it will be. It is a tough one to tell right now.

Do you think Bobby McMann is a natural fit in the top-line LW role?

Berube: I do. It is a similar player, right? They are different in ways, but Bobby has great speed. He should be doing the same things that Kniesy did — get in on the forecheck, create loose pucks, go to the net, and all of the work there. He has done it throughout the season. It could be a good fit.

How is Anthony Stolarz progressing? Is there a timeline for him?

Berube: He is doing great. It is very encouraging news. He is out there moving around and going down (to the ice). He is in a good spot right now.

There is not really (a timeline). We are going to have to see him more and get him into full practice. Again, though, he is doing well and is in a good spot right now. He is probably, or maybe, a little ahead of schedule. I am not sure on that exactly, but I don’t think it is going to be a whole lot longer.

What are you hoping to see from Jacob Quillan in his first NHL game?

Berube: To simplify, right? He has great speed and is a strong kid. Use your abilities, your skating, and be simple with the puck. He can disrupt things with his speed and his body.

Despite the injuries, you have stuck to the five forwards on the power play. What do you like about it?

Berube: They have been producing, obviously, although not in the last game. There were opportunities in the last game where we could’ve shot a little bit more, and we didn’t. We’ve seen how Mitch is moving up top and getting it to #34 and #88, and how we’re shooting pucks from the top with bodies at the net.

Max looked good in the bumper today. I thought he did a good job there. He is a guy who can use his shot in there, and I want Max around the net, too. He has the ability to score some goals around there. It is a good spot for him, and he has to understand that when there are shots to take, get to the net and find some loose pucks and rebounds.

It looked like the time was split pretty evenly between the two power-play units last game. Were you trying to create some competition there?

Berube: They had a minute, and I didn’t see enough going on. If they were getting some great chances and it was going well, I’d keep them out there. But it has to be earned.

How do you take advantage of an Ottawa team that can’t put the puck into the net right now?

Berube: Going into this game, we have to be emotionally invested in it. That is the biggest thing for me. They are going to be emotionally invested, for sure.

They are a good team. They come hard, and they have good young players. It is going to be a hard game. We are going to have to work, check, and do our job.

In the last time they were in this building, they took advantage of us. We have to be emotionally invested in the game, and get to our game as quickly as possible in their building.

It is usually a split of the fans in the building. What does that do for the team?

Berube: There is a split in a lot of buildings, I am finding out. In Montreal the other night, it was a similar game. There are going to be a lot of fans there cheering for us. We have to give them something to cheer about.

As Auston Matthews piles up goals nearly every game, what do you see from his game lately?

Berube: The speed and the pace of the game he is playing with. He looks like he is really healthy, strong on pucks, and physical. He is winning battles. He is obviously using his shot, but it is the speed and pace he is playing at that I notice the most.

Is it the pace of Matthews’ game higher than in years past?

Berube: I am thinking back to camp and to the start. That is what I see right now.

Do you have any coach’s critiques on Mitch and Joe’s singing at the Kygo concert last night?

Berube: Not very good. We showed it to the team, so they saw it firsthand. Stick to playing the piano.