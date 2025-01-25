Ahead of Saturday’s game in Ottawa, head coach Craig Berube discussed Jacob Quillan’s NHL debut, Connor Dewar and Max Pacioretty’s status, an HNIC rivalry game against the Senators, and the Hurricanes’ trade for Mikko Rantanen.

Morning Skate Notes – Jan. 25

Maple Leafs F Connor Dewar has been placed on IR (retroactive to January 20). F Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 25, 2025

Joseph Woll is the projected starter against the Senators #LeafsForever — Maple Leafs News (@budsallday34) January 25, 2025

What do you say to a kid like Jacob Quillan as he makes his NHL debut?

Berube: It depends on the player, but I talk about his skill sets and what he needs to do. He is a good skater. Use your skating, your size, and your strength. Be physical, and keep the game simple. Get into the game; get yourself into the game in the first couple of shifts, if you can, by skating and getting involved. As the game goes along, he is going to feel more comfortable.

That’s about it. You don’t try to complicate the game.

Connor Dewar was placed on IR. He hasn’t been on the ice. Is there a timeline for him?

Berube: That is a tough one. It is a feel thing. It is going to take a little bit of time. I can tell you that from past injuries I have seen that are the same. It is hard to put a timeline on it. You think it is a week, and then it’s two weeks.

I am not saying it is going to be two weeks. I am saying it is hard to figure that one out, that injury. It is a feel thing. Once he gets on the ice and when he starts to get on the ice practicing, we will know a lot more.

Max Pacioretty was on the ice before the morning skate session. What’s his status?

Berube: He is doing better. I think he will be practicing with us next week.

What stands out about the Ottawa Senators and the challenges they present?

Berube: They have a good team with a lot of good young players. They are maturing as it goes along. It starts on the backend with Sanderson and Chabot, and then up front, there is Stutzle and Tkachuk. They have a number of different guys and play a good brand of hockey, I think.

Defensively, they have been strong this year. Again, they have lots of skill. It is always a tough battle against them.

How much juice is there in the room for tonight for a Saturday night Battle of Ontario?

Berube: There is always emotion involved. We talked about being emotionally invested right away in this game. That is a big thing when you are playing teams in your division, and it is a rivalry. You have to be emotionally invested in this game.

Do a few rivalry games at this stage of the season, when it can start to feel like a bit of a grind, help inspire your players?

Berube: Definitely, if you look at games over the last few weeks, you can see the emotion in some games and not enough in other games. In Montreal, there was a lot of emotion in the game. Against Tampa Bay the other night at home, there was a lot of emotion in the game.

I expect the same tonight.

Sparks flew at the end of the game when these two teams played later last season. Do you think that has added fuel to the fire in the rivalry?

Berube: It was a while ago, but I think it is always in the back of everyone’s mind, to be honest with you. As a player, you would talk about it or bring it up.

Again, though, that is in the past. We played them already once, and nothing happened. I don’t expect anything, really. You just have to go and play, and if something happens or breaks out, you make sure we are working together and helping each other out.

What went through your mind when you heard the news that Mikko Rantanen is following you to the Eastern Conference with last night’s trade?

Berube: Well, he is a great player, I’ll tell you that. I saw him a lot in Colorado when I was in St. Louis. He is one of the best players in the National Hockey League. Size, strength, scoring ability. a great shot — he has all the tools.

It has helped their team.

