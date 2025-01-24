In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ recent form, their situations at center ice and on the blue line, and some possible targets in the trade market.
Episode Topics
- Reactions to the Maple Leafs‘ 5-1 loss to Columbus and the team’s solid recent form/favourable standings position (0:45)
- Weighing up the potential talent available on the trade market (Will Borgen, Mario Ferarro, Rasmus Ristolainen), the team’s need on defense, and the Jani Hakanpaa wildcard (12:30)
- Morgan Rielly’s struggles this season adjusting under a new head coach/system, the reliance on McCabe-Tanev, and the state of the overall blue-line unit (24:50)
- The Leafs‘ need at center and potential targets in the trade market at the C position (Ryan O’Reilly and Yanni Gourde) (35:40)
- The long-term future of some of the team’s bottom-six forwards and bottom-pairing defensemen; could any of them move in a deal? (44:45)
- Brad Treliving’s need to be crafty and efficient in the deadline market (56:00)