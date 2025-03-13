Ahead of Thursday’s game, head coach Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the Panthers, the chemistry on the new pairings/lines with the team’s new acquisitions (Brandon Carlo, and Scott Laughton), his expectations for the McMann – Laughton – Domi unit, and more.

What sort of intensity are you expecting in this game tonight?

Berube: Florida brings that certain game element — hard forechecking team, in your face all game, and there is not a lot of room out there. That is what I expect. They are going to dump pucks in and forecheck. They are tight on you. They don’t give you a lot of time and space out there.

It is going to be a battle. On your wall battles, you need close support. You have to simplify the game against this team.

Is the way Florida plays the type of system you’ve tried to implement, or at least pieces of it?

Berube: We have done a pretty good job of that. In the last handful of games, we have gotten away from our identity a little bit in terms of putting pucks in deep, forechecking, and going to work. We are trying to get that dialed back in here and play that north-south game.

When you add two new players into the room, what do you do in terms of presenting the package to them about how the team operates on and off the ice?

Berube: They get situated, and the players know each other pretty well most of the time nowadays. It is not like back in the day when you didn’t know other players too well. They all know each other. They are welcomed. Our guys were really excited to get these guys here. That feeling is pretty simple.

We show them our package and some video. We don’t overdo it. These guys have played a long time in the league. They know systems pretty well. Over the course of time, it is about getting them situated with how we want to play and where they are fitting in — chemistry with a D partner or forwards. That is the biggest thing: finding chemistry with some linemates or teammates.

How long do you think it usually takes for chemistry to form, particularly for defensemen such as Brandon Carlo and Morgan Rielly?

Berube: It is a good question. It is different for everybody. Those guys are trying to get comfortable with their own games right now. It is important that they try not to do too much — playing within their limitations, simplify the game as much as possible, and then over time… I can’t give you a timeline on when it clicks in.

You’ll hear Cup teams say they feel there is a target on their back the season after they win. Did you notice teams were gunning for you in St. Louis?

Berube: I guess. You always want to beat the team that won last year as a team going in. I find the Toronto Maple Leafs have a target on their back every night, it seems like. We don’t get an easy game, especially at home here. These teams all come into Toronto, and a lot of the players are from here. They get geared up to play us. It is a tough night every night with the Leafs.

Steven Lorentz, OEL, and Anthony Stolarz mentioned offering themselves as resources about the Panthers. Do you draw on that in the season series?

Berube: Yeah, sure. Our coaching staff talks to them a little bit about things — philosophies and situational stuff — that Florida does. Any time a player played for another team, there are always things you can talk to them about. I don’t talk to them too much, but our coaching staff does.

Scott Laughton and Max Domi learned how to skate together as kids in the Toronto area. What sort of chemistry are you hoping to see from them as the games progress?

Berube: I think Laughts is a straight-line, north-south player. That is what he has become. Coming out of junior, it was probably a little bit different, but that is what he has become. He needs to go out and play that way.

Max can make plays. We all know that. He is a good passer who sees the ice extremely well. With him and Bobby on the line, if they can get in there, forecheck, and create loose pucks for Max, then get to the net… That is what I tell these guys: get to the net. That is where the goals are scored.

You get opportunities in a game where there are breakdowns, and you’ll get an opportunity to shoot a puck and score, but just take Matthew Knies as an example. He has scored most of his goals from 10 feet out from the net. Just get to the net.

They’re big bodies, and Max does a good job of making plays and getting pucks to the net. That is what I am looking for.

How long is the leash for that line? What is the runway?

Berube: I don’t really have a leash on it. If I don’t like what I am seeing, I’ll change it. I thought they were better in the last game than they were in the first game. I am hoping for more improvement tonight. I’ll just play it by ear.

With the schedule so jammed coming off of 4 Nations, how would you describe how it impacts your schedule and practice time?

Berube: There definitely is not as much practice time. We are just getting back from the road. We were on the road for quite some time. You don’t get a ton of practice time, and it is short when you do. That is just the schedule, and it is pretty much always the case at this time of the year. It boils down to that.

When we do get an opportunity to get out there and work on some things, our practices have to be very structured. What do we need to work on today? Maybe there are one or two drills, and then you just get some flow in there and some shooting. Really, that is the structure of practice from here on in.

How can returning home maybe help the team find a bit more energy?

Berube: It can, for sure. The guys were ready to get back home. We were on the road for a long time, and it was a quick day yesterday. Get out of there, get home with your families, and get situated.

We have a four-game homestand here. It is an important one for us, starting tonight. We don’t want to look past tonight’s game. It is obviously a big game with the standings and where they are at with Florida. We are just focused on tonight’s game.