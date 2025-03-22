The Maple Leafs seek their fourth win in a row when they pay their annual visit to the Music City to take on the struggling Predators (7:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC).

Starting tonight in Nashville, the Leafs embark on a five-game stretch that includes four non-playoff, bottom-feeding opponents (NSH, PHI, SJ, ANA) before they run a gauntlet of Florida x2, Tampa, Carolina, and two teams in the wildcard race (Montreal & Columbus) over the subsequent six-game stretch.

That means it is a great time to make hay while the schedule is soft as we hit game #70 with the Leafs currently tied for the Atlantic Division lead.

Game Day Quotes

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette on the biggest challenge presented by the Leafs:

Haha, everything. They added some guys at the deadline. Their depth is really good. Their defensive game is really sound. Obviously, they have some of the greatest players in the game in Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and the list goes on. Knies has been such a big part for them. Tavares is always a pro. They play the right way. They don’t give you a whole lot. We are going to have to find a way to break that. It’s pick-your-poison a little bit (matchup wise). We are going to have to check as a five-man unit tonight. We are going to have to check. It is not just about shutting down one line. They are too deep for that. Our mentality has to be a checking mentality. Can we get to our game with a little energy? I like our game when we are going. Hopefully, we can get going tonight.

Brunette on the keys to turning it around after a rough stretch of four straight losses:

We need more energy and positivity. We have a great opportunity to play against a really good team at home on Saturday night. Everybody knows the importance of Hockey Night in Canada. We should be excited to play. I have said it so many times that this is not where we want to be right now, but it is what it is. We are where we are. I wish I had some kind of potion [to find more energy], but individually, you try to find it within your own game. Usually, when that happens, it is contagious. We have a lot of guys who are frustrated and disappointed. It is the way the season has gone. I give a lot of credit to our group. It didn’t go our way, but we kept knocking on that door and kept the effort every night. We never questioned it. It is maybe more the urgency now in a trying time. If we can find a little bit more energy down the stretch, it will benefit us.

Brunette on his team finding sources of motivation down the stretch:

When you go through these things, it reveals a lot about the individual. I still say this is the greatest game on earth because it reveals your character. There are opportunities down the stretch that we want to view in a positive light. A lot of guys are fighting for their NHL lives on our team. A lot of guys want to have a better feeling going into the summer. Culturally, as an organization, we want to build that. We are not going to get the whole recipe of what we need, but I think it is an opportunity for a lot of guys to go through an uncomfortable time here. It will make them better moving forward.

Craig Berube on the key to not overlooking the Predators:

Just prepare like normal. Nashville’s special teams are very good right now. They are actually creating offense. They have some good players over there and are creating good offense. We have to focus on our game, start the game on time, be direct, and not look at where Nashville is in the standings. It has nothing to do with it. The focus has to be on our team and the urgency that we need in our game right away, and the directness we need in our game right away with shooting pucks. It is stuff we have talked about already, and we’ll talk about it again. It is all mental. Get yourself prepared for a hard game.

Berube on the decision to start Joseph Woll:

I’m looking at his last game and where he is at, and I am just thinking ahead a little bit about upcoming games. I love the rotation. I know I played two guys in a row here and there a little bit, but I like the rotation. I just don’t feel like I want to get away from that yet.

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs (42-24-3) vs. Predators (25-35-8)

In the 2024-25 regular season statistics, Toronto holds the advantage in three out of five offensive categories, but Nashville holds the advantage in three out of five defensive categories.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner

#74 Bobby McMann — #91 John Tavares — #88 William Nylander

#29 Pontus Holmberg — #11 Max Domi — #89 Nick Robertson

#24 Scott Laughton — #64 David Kampf — #18 Steven Lorentz

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev

#44 Morgan Rielly — #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit — #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

Starter: #60 Joseph Woll

#41 Anthony Stolarz

Extras: Calle Jarnkrok, Philippe Myers

Injured (LTIR): Jani Hakanpää, Max Pacioretty

Nashville Predators Projected Lines

Forwards

#9 Filip Forsberg — #90 Ryan O’Reilly — #77 Luke Evangelista

#58 Michael Bunting — #91 Steven Stamkos — #81 Jonathan Marchessault

#36 Cole Smith — #40 Fedor Svechkov — #19 Jakub Vrana

#68 Zachary L’Heureux — #47 Michael McCarron — #10 Colton Sissons

Defensemen

#76 Brady Skjei — #37 Nick Blankenburg

#7 Marc Del Gaizo — #20 Justin Barron

#24 Spencer Stastney — #8 Andreas Englund

Goaltenders

Starter: #74 Juuse Saros

#29 Justus Annunen

Injured: Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Adam Wilsby