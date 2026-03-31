How will the Maple Leafs respond against Gudas and the Ducks? (10:00 p.m. EST, Sportsnet Ontario).

Game Day Quotes

Radko Gudas on the type of response he’s expecting in tonight’s game:

It is going to be an intense game. It is one of the reasons I want to play—to address things. I stand behind my mistakes. I want to address it myself. That is one of the reasons, 100%. It is one of those games I have to play.

Dakota Joshua on how the team should approach Gudas:

You just play him hard like anybody else. I am sure if there is a chance to hit him, we’ll make sure to be physical.

Morgan Rielly on the approach to Gudas:

We are not going to worry about just one player. We have to go out and play well. We have to improve from how we played in St. Louis. This is a trip where we want to win some games. That is our focus tonight: to improve on our last game and play a solid team game.

Simon Benoit on the rematch vs. Gudas:

Just be hard on him. I am sure he is expecting it. It doesn’t mean I am going to take my stick and rip his head off. It is just being hard on him. The two points are important for them as well. It’s just about being hard on them and being physical, and grabbing those two points from them will hurt, too.

Benoit on whether the team is still angry about what happened to Auston Matthews, or if time has cooled off the emotions:

We lost our best player. That’s my response.

Benoit on whether the team has learned from the response to the Matthews incident:

It was a wake-up call for everybody that those things can’t go unnoticed. I think we have shown since then that we have to step up for each other. It’s not just one individual but all five guys on the ice. When one goes in, everybody goes.

Craig Berube on how the team should handle Gudas:

Just play hard. You just go play the game hard, be physical, and things will happen because they happen.

Berube on Gudas dressing for the game despite an injury:

Well, he knows. He has character. We know that.

Berube on the message from the league ahead of the rematch:

They don’t want the game to get out of hand, and I don’t blame them. I don’t think it is good for anybody. You don’t want anything stupid happening with suspensions and things like that. That doesn’t solve anything. Just go out, play the game with a lot of emotion and energy, be physical, and be hard on their skilled players.

Maple Leafs (31-30-13) vs. Ducks (41-28-4): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#53 Easton Cowan – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#23 Matthew Knies – #29 Bo Groulx – #63 Matias Maccelli

#81 Dakota Joshua – #11 Max Domi – #89 Nick Robertson

#61 Michael Pezzetta – #26 Jacob Quillan – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #28 Troy Stecher

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: Steven Lorentz, Philippe Myers

Injured: Auston Matthews (out for the season), Chris Tanev (LTIR)

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forwards

#20 Chris Kreider – #91 Leo Carlsson – #19 Troy Terry

#17 Alex Killorn – #64 Mikael Granlund – #45 Beckett Sennecke

#28 Jeffrey Viel – #25 Ryan Poehling – #61 Cutter Gauthier

#23 Mason MacTavish – #42 Tim Washe – #3 Ian Moore

Defensemen

#2 Jackson Lacombe – #65 Jacob Trouba

#51 Olen Zellweger – #7 Radko Gudas

#98 Pavel Mintyukov – #74 John Carlson

Goaltenders

Starter: #33 Ville Husso

#1 Lukas Dostal

Injured: Petr Mrazek, Jansen Harkins