In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne, Anthony Petrielli, and Alec Brownscombe discuss the end of the Brendan Shanahan era, the underlying reasons for the team’s loss to Florida, and the possible end of Mitch Marner’s tenure in Toronto.

Episode Topics

  • After some time to reflect, what went wrong in the Florida series, and what are the lessons moving forward? (1:00)
  • A postmortem of the Brendan Shanahan era (21:50)
  • Core player accountability and Auston Matthews’ first year as captain (36:00)
  • The probable end of the Mitch Marner era (43:30)

MLHS Staff
