After signing a four-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs , John Tavares discussed his decision to take less money to remain in Toronto and his belief in the team’s ability to take the next step at playoff time.

Tavares’ opening statement on his new contract

Tavares: First off, I am thrilled to be back and to sign. As I said through my announcement through my foundation, what an amazing journey it has been and how incredible it has been to play in Toronto and be a Maple Leaf, with my experiences and the ups and downs we have been through. My belief in us to win is extremely high. I want to keep moving forward and giving it every crack we’ve got to get to where we want to get to. I really want to thank Brad Treliving, Brandon Pridham, Pat Brisson, and Jimmy Nice at CAA Sports for all of the hard work over the last few weeks, especially in the last number of days, to hammer this home and get the deal done to stay in Toronto. Big thanks to all of them. I’d also like to congratulate all of the players in the NHL Draft tonight, as the next generation of players. I know how special a moment that is. It is hard to believe it has been 16 years for me. A great part of our league is the NHL Draft and the step that all of those players are about to take with their dream of playing in the National Hockey League. Congrats to all of those players.

Q&A: Tavares on his new contract

After such a productive season in Toronto, you made it clear your desire was to stay, but was there ever an inclination to at least take a peek around the market to get a better idea of what your true value could be?

Tavares: Not really. I have stated clearly that I wanted to stay, make it work, find a way to make a deal that is very good for both sides, how phenomenal my time in Toronto has been, and how good our team is. Even through the ups and downs and the disappointment that we haven’t broken through yet, I have the belief in the team here and the ability to do something here that hasn’t been done in a long time and is really special.

With where my game is at — and not just this past season but over the past two or three years — I have the belief I can continue to play at a very high level, play elite hockey, be a difference-maker, and contribute in a lot of areas. I felt like with the fit and comfort of playing here for so long, and with where I am at in my role with the team, it just made so much sense. It was the best fit.

It never really got to the point where I had to look at other options and consider them. Obviously, you are aware that you are within a week [of UFA] and whatnot, but the dialogue had been really good. I felt really strongly, through the communication from the club side of it, that they really wanted me back to continue helping this team and believing I can be a big part of us breaking through.

I am really happy we got to today and that this is now behind me. I can continue, as I have the last few weeks, turning the page to a new journey, a new year, and working toward building for it.

How would you describe your emotions on a day like this? Is it relief?

Tavares: Just happy and grateful. I get to do what I love to do and have been doing since I was a kid. Even though I left some money out there, I have done pretty well, and I am still doing pretty well. I get to play for an amazing club and a great city — a place where I am from, and a team that has a real opportunity to win.

It is a real strong hockey team, and I have a tremendous amount of belief in Tre, the club, and the way they’ve been building the team, with Chief coming on board and what he has done as a coach and as a leader in his first year.

I am just grateful for the opportunity and have the belief in myself to continue on and help the club. There is a little sense of relief. It is nice that it gets done and things get finalized. It is no longer part of your daily thought process or things you have to be aware of or focus on. I am happy about that.

That is why I thought it was important to thank the team at CAA Hockey because I know there were a lot of conversations, especially over the last couple of weeks, while working through things to get to today.

At the end of the season, Brad Treliving said he wanted to change the DNA of the team. When you hear that from the GM, what does it mean to you? How do you think it is going to play out over the coming months, heading into next season?

Tavares: Well, how do we get better? What do I have to do individually to push myself, evolve myself, and make myself better so we can ultimately be the last one standing and do what we all want to do, are driven to do, and want to accomplish? We see how difficult it is and what a team like Florida has done, winning two years in a row and making the final three years in a row. That is the standard.

You have to go through training camp, the regular season, and earn a playoff spot for the opportunity. Winning four rounds, and knowing Florida has been a massive part of that for three years, it will no doubt be part of the conversation next year. That is the standard.

How can we continue to be better and push ourselves, grow in different areas, challenge each other, and challenge ourselves? It is a lot of reflection and looking in the mirror, knowing it is what we have to do to continue to find our way and get through the challenges we’ve had.

When you first signed in Toronto, you didn’t have children, and now you have three. How important was it to keep the roots in Toronto rather than test the open market?

Tavares: I would say it is a different thought process going through this contract and the previous one. I hadn’t had a family yet. Now, I have three young kids who are growing, getting into their lives, and developing. Those things come into play and are a factor.

The support I have had from my wife and family has been tremendous. Whatever I decided or felt was best, they were going to support that and be there with that. But for the reasons I already stated about how I feel about the club, where we are at, my fit and role, and the potential we have to win, it works out really good as well. My kids are able to stay in the status quo, continue to grow, and as their lives develop, they’ll be able to continue on in what they’re doing.

They are always really supportive. If a change was what was coming, they would’ve been there and gone with that, but as I said, I have a tremendous amount of belief in the club and how I feel about playing here. I wanted to make it work, and I am happy that is the way things turned out.

All indications are that Mitch Marner will sign elsewhere next week. What are your thoughts on Mitch potentially leaving the Leafs and where it leaves the team?

Tavares: I think the world of Mitchy, first and foremost, as a person. It is a great friendship that has developed. We have also had great chemistry from the times we’ve played together throughout our time here.

If he does end up leaving, it is a very difficult player and person to replace in what he brings to the team on and off the ice. It is obviously going to be up to Tre and the club to find their way and how they go about that.

It is obviously unique. It is difficult when you could possibly lose a player like Mitchy and what he brings. You have to move forward if that is what happens. What is available to the club is dollars that wouldn’t have been allocated there if Mitchy does stay.

You never know. You always hold out hope that a person and a player like Mitchy ends up staying and it works out, but you are also realistic about the situation, where things are at, and what could potentially happen.

If he does move on, I wish him the best, but you always hold out slight hope that it works out.

There is only one happy team at the end of every season, but does the disappointment weigh more heavily on you as each year passes? On the flip side, what continues to give you the confidence that the Leafs have the potential for a breakthrough?

Tavares: It is a great question. It only gets harder because my runway gets shorter and shorter. As I have indicated, I have belief in where my game is at, where I think it is headed, and my ability to continue to play well at a high level. My belief is stronger than ever, but I am clearly on the back nine. I am aware and realistic about that. The opportunities get fewer and fewer for a player who is in my situation. It only gets more and more difficult as every opportunity passes and you are not the last one standing.

Making the playoffs is very difficult in this league, and it is something we have been very consistent at. We have given ourselves the opportunity, and certainly, there has been growth over the years, with some of the hurdles that we have overcome. Chief came in and instilled a different philosophy, a different way to play, and a different mindset. Tre wants to continue to round out the roster, and the way he has been building the team is really positive. The way we are playing is certainly the type of game we are evolving with, and in the guys who have been here for a long time, you can see and feel that evolution. There is a lot of belief in the way we are playing and the type of team that we have.

Florida has set the standard. You expect them to be right back there. You have to beat four teams four times, but you see Florida has been the team that has been very difficult to beat four times over seven games. The type of team that we have and the type of game we have shown over the last few years — and certainly with Chief coming in this year, and the type of mindset he brought to our group — is something we can build on. It can be the type of game, and we can be the type of team, that breaks through and finds a way against whoever our opponent is.

Those are good signs for our team and our club. I have been talking to a number of the guys since the end of the season about how badly we want to find our way and do something special that hasn’t been done here in a long time.

Brendan Shanahan was so instrumental the first time you signed a contract in Toronto. What is your reaction to his departure, and how do you look back on his tenure as President?

Tavares: It was difficult to see Shanny go. He was a big part in convincing me to come to Toronto and why it was the best decision for me. I am very grateful for him being a big part of that, his vision and his belief in me, and me being part of the group, with what he started by rebuilding the organization.

When I came in, it was the next step with so many great young players and transitioning into becoming a contender. They showed me the commitment they gave me, and he was a part of it, with how he helped me grow, challenged me, and supported me every step of the way.

We have a great relationship through the Leafs and the game of hockey, but certainly through the game of lacrosse with his brother and my uncle. We have a great relationship. It is difficult to see him go, especially after all of the positive things he did.

Early in my career, I don’t think Toronto was in the same position as it is now, with how attractive a place it is to play and the type of team that we have. It is a big part of how he has rebuilt things here and how close the team has become to trying to be that last team standing.

Even though we haven’t gotten quite as far as we wanted, he has done many things that put the club and the team in a really good position over the last number of years and going forward for a long time.

Does your game and preparation change now that you are getting a little older?

Tavares: I talked about this before training camp last year. Every year, you have to go out and prove yourself. I take a lot of pride in how I try to get better, how I approach the game and my craft with my passion and love for it. I have a tremendous amount of belief in who I am and what I can do to continue to play at an elite level and help this team.

I have stated my desire to give it every opportunity to play for Team Canada on the biggest stage at the biggest events. Those are always things you want to work toward and hope you can earn.

There is a tremendous amount of belief I have in myself to go out there, make an impact, and play at an elite level while continuing to evolve. Things have evolved for me over my time here since I first came in, throughout the middle part of my tenure, and certainly toward the last year and the end of this contract, with where my game is now.

I understand the dynamic of getting older, but I have tremendous people around me. We have tremendous resources at the club. The commitment I try to make to myself and to my teammates is to do everything I can to be at my best, play at a high level, and help us win.