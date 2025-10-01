In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ 2025 preseason developments so far, the goaltending picture entering the regular season, and the decisions to be made on the fringes of the roster ahead of opening night.
Episode Topics
- Anthony Stolarz’s four-year, $3.75 million AAV contract extension, Joseph Woll’s looming absence, and James Reimer’s PTO (0:50)
- Max Domi and Matias Maccelli’s fits in the top nine of the Leafs‘ lineup (21:00)
- Where is the best spot for Easton Cowan’s development? (33:20)
- Thoughts on the Leafs‘ depth defensemen: Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers, Matt Benning, Dakota Mermis (55:15)
- Thoughts on the Leafs‘ depth forwards: Jacob Quillan, Luke Haymes, Michael Pezzetta, David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Bo Groulx, Borya Valis (1:00:15)
- The waiver decisions and final preseason games (1:14:00)
