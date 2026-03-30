Ahead of Monday’s game in Anaheim, head coach Craig Berube discussed the highly anticipated rematch against the Ducks, the response he’s anticipating against Radko Gudas, and the message from the league ahead of the game.

How much emotion do you expect from the game, given the last meeting between the teams?

Berube: Definitely, it will play a role in it, but so will our last game (in St. Louis). There wasn’t a lot of emotion in that game. None of us is very happy about it or how we played in that game. Definitely, we should see a lot more emotion in the game tonight.

Do you think the team might’ve been looking past the St. Louis game, knowing this meeting against the Ducks was on the calendar?

Berube: Well, they forgot to tell me. I hope not, but you never know. I didn’t sense that, but hey, I am not in everybody’s heads. I am not sure exactly what they’re thinking all the time.

How do you want the team to approach Rako Gudas tonight?

Berube: Just play hard. You just go play the game hard, be physical, and things will happen because they happen.

The team was inspired in the third period against the Ducks after the incident. Do you expect it to carry over?

Berube: I do. You used the right word, “inspired.” The guys went out in the third, answered the bell, and were pissed off about what happened. They took things into their own hands, played a real good third, ended up winning the game, and played with emotion. That is a big part of it all.

Can any meaning come from how the team responds tonight?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. I think we saw it in that game. It was a little late, but I’ve seen that happen before in games. It didn’t happen at that time, but eventually, the guys went out, took care of it, and did what they needed to do. But yeah, definitely.

The game has the league’s attention. What, if anything, has been the message from the league?

Berube: They don’t want the game to get out of hand, and I don’t blame them. I don’t think it is good for anybody. You don’t want anything stupid happening with suspensions and things like that. That doesn’t solve anything. Just go out, play the game with a lot of emotion and energy, be physical, and be hard on their skilled players.

What does it say about Radko Gudas’ character that he is fighting through an injury to play in the game?

Berube: Well, he knows. He has character. We know that.

What does it mean to get Bo Groulx back up with the team?

Berube: Yeah, we’re excited. He has played well for us. It is good to have him back here tonight. We have some game-time decisions, so we will see where he falls in.

Where is Auston Matthews recovering from his injury?

Berube: He is in Toronto. I just saw him before we left the other day. He was at the rink doing what he needs to get done there. He seemed in pretty good spirits when talking to him. But it is obviously tough when that happens with the injury and surgery is involved. But he will be fine. He’ll grind through it and do what he needs to do to get ready.

What kind of challenge does Anaheim present in general?

Berube: They have a ton of skill. Adding John Carlson on the backend makes them even better. He’s a real good player, obviously. They have good skill, and they’re a very good team offensively.

Morning Skate Lines – Mar. 30