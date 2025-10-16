In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ 2-2-0 start to the regular season, first impressions of the new faces up front, Craig Berube’s lineup configuration, and Easton Cowan’s first NHL games.

Episode Topics

  • General impressions of the Maple Leafs‘ 2-2-0 start to the season (0:50)
  • Craig Berube’s lineup configuration in the first four games (7:00)
  • The team’s lack of response to physical incidents and whether they’re falling short of the “heavy” identity Brad Treliving and Berube promote (21:15)
  • Easton Cowan’s first two regular-season games in the NHL (35:00)
  • Early impressions of Matias Maccelli’s impact/fit (44:45)
  • Early impressions of Dakota Joshua and Nic Roy’s impact/fit (52:00)
  • Auston Matthews’ finishing (59:00)
  • The reuniting of the Robertson-Domi-McMann line (1:03:45)
  • The start of the season for the Leafs‘ six defensemen (1:06:30)

Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple

Previous articleGame Review: Maple Leafs’ stars roar to life offensively in 7-4 win over Nashville
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR