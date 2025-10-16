In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Maple Leafs’ 2-2-0 start to the regular season, first impressions of the new faces up front, Craig Berube’s lineup configuration, and Easton Cowan’s first NHL games.
Episode Topics
- General impressions of the Maple Leafs‘ 2-2-0 start to the season (0:50)
- Craig Berube’s lineup configuration in the first four games (7:00)
- The team’s lack of response to physical incidents and whether they’re falling short of the “heavy” identity Brad Treliving and Berube promote (21:15)
- Easton Cowan’s first two regular-season games in the NHL (35:00)
- Early impressions of Matias Maccelli’s impact/fit (44:45)
- Early impressions of Dakota Joshua and Nic Roy’s impact/fit (52:00)
- Auston Matthews’ finishing (59:00)
- The reuniting of the Robertson-Domi-McMann line (1:03:45)
- The start of the season for the Leafs‘ six defensemen (1:06:30)
