Ahead of Saturday’s game in Philadelphia, Craig Berube discussed William Nylander’s injury absence, the return of Chris Tanev, the team’s offensive vs. defensive balance, and the challenge against the Flyers.

With William Nylander unavailable, where do you miss him the most?

Berube: In a lot of areas, obviously. Any time he is on the ice, he is a dangerous player with his abilities. He provides puck play, puck possession, and offensive threats. He is a threat out there every time he is on the ice, whether he is making a play or shooting it in the net. There is the power play, too. He is obviously one of our best power-play guys on the team last year. We will miss him there, too.

In general, his presence and leadership are missed when he is not in the lineup.

On the flip side, how big of a boost is it to get Chris Tanev back in the lineup?

Berube: It will be (a boost), for sure. He provides a structured hockey game. He does a lot of really good things for us, whether it is going up against top lines on other teams, defending our net front, or on the PK. It is great to have him back.

What is the message for the group after a full practice and a morning skate to get things back to basics?

Berube: We had the meeting yesterday, and we went over some of the puck play that cost us the game in Columbus. We had some turnovers and situations where, if we didn’t do that, it would’ve been a different game. We let it get away from us due to that.

The message from me: Play to our structure and our identity for 60 minutes. We get away from it, and then we’re good, and then we get away from it. It is costing us right now. That is the message.

Matthew Knies mentioned that the team might be too eager for offense.

Berube: Yeah, that is what I am talking about with managing the game. We want to score goals and need to score goals, but at the same time, we can’t force things when it isn’t there. It is about being more patient and playing the right way.

If it is not there, it is not there; you live to fight another day, and you have to play smart. A careless turnover means they’re gone the other way on 2-on-1s, 3-on-1s, and 4-on-2s. It is not a good picture. It is about managing the game better.

Has Scott Laughton entered the day-to-day category with his injury recovery?

Berube: He is closer, yeah. It could be the next game. I don’t know — it might be — but he looks good, and he feels good. He is definitely headed in the right direction and is very close.

You did a full practice and a full morning skate. Were you hoping to take advantage of a little bit of the available time in the schedule?

Berube: Yeah, there was a little bit of time with the two days. And we haven’t gotten a road win yet, so…

How satisfied are you with the team’s goaltending so far this season?

Berube: It is the same as our team. It has been solid at times, and it could be better. They know that. Everyone knows that.

What kind of challenge do the Flyers present under Rick Tocchet?

Berube: They’re playing a good, structured game right now and are not giving up much. They’re tight defensively, and you have to work for your chances. We are going to have to shoot our way in for chances. He has his team playing the right way, and they’re packing it in around their net and protecting.

They’re dangerous, too. They have some good skill over there that is dangerous. They added Zegras and Michkov. They have Tippett. We can go down the line, but they have some good offensive threats out there. They’re getting timely goals, and their goalie is playing really well right now.

What are your favourite memories from playing with Tocchet in your playing days?

Berube: There are a lot of them. I played with him twice [in Philly]. When I arrived as a rookie, he was already here for a year or two maybe. We played together for five years, I think. We lived together. We were really close. I got traded back to the Flyers in ’98 or ’99, and he came back, too, so we ended up playing together again for a year or two.

We have a great relationship. Now, it’s kind of moved. We played together, but now we are both coaching in the league, so we confide in each other daily, almost, about what we’re going through and the challenges we’re facing. He is a great sounding board for me. He was a great player, in my opinion, and he knows the game extremely well. It’s always good for me.

Do you not share as much now that the two of you are in the same conference?

Berube: No, I think everything is pretty much out in the open with all of the video and everything else. There is not much you’re going to hide. Your team has to worry about your own team and focus on what you’re doing by playing your game. Yes, there are some adjustments to each team and what they’re trying to do with certain little things, but for the most part, you have to focus on your own game.

What did you make of Nikita Grebenkin when he was on the roster last season?

Berube: I liked him a lot. He has some jam to him, and I love that. He has energy, emotion, and is physical. He is not afraid out there; he gets involved. I like his hands and his puck play down low in the offensive zone; he is strong on pucks, hangs onto pucks, and is good in that area of the ice.

He is going to be a good player. He just has to learn the game. He is a young Russian kid, and they have to learn the whole game. But that is where he is effective.