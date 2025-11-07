Ahead of his return to the crease with the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning stint, goaltender Joseph Woll discussed his leave of absence and the process of getting up to speed mid-season.

Joseph Woll’s opening statement on his leave of absence

Woll: I have a few thank yous I want to make sure I say, mainly to the Leafs organization, starting with Brad and working all the way down, for all of the support they’ve given me and my family for the last little bit. I have really been blown away by how much support I’ve received, and with that, a big thank you to my teammates as well. I have expressed that to them, for all of the support they’ve given. Lastly, I want to thank [the media]. I asked for privacy, and you guys granted me that. I really appreciate that as well. As we move forward now, all I am going to say is that I am disappointed to have missed time, and I am very happy to be back. I’d really like all of my focus to be on my job to do here. I don’t want to create any distractions for myself or for the team. There is enough here to focus on. All I ask is that you guys respect that. If, down the road, I am interested and think it would be beneficial to talk about, I’ll initiate that.

Q&A: Woll on his return to the organization

What it’s it been like since you’ve returned to the team?

Woll: Just being back in this environment has been nice — to see my teammates, to be back in Toronto, and to watch us play and the Blue Jays play. It is good to be back, yeah.

What did it mean to you to know you had the support of everyone in the dressing room?

Woll: It is a great group of guys, and we have added some new guys, whom I am still working on building relationships with. The bedrock of this team has been around for a little while. If anything, it helps bring people closer together.

How much did your teammates’ support translate into daily to weekly conversations? How frequent were the conversations during your absence?

Woll: I really don’t want to talk too much about that time. I want to focus on being back. I appreciate that.

Anthony Stolarz mentioned he’s missed the goalie hugs. What has it been like re-uniting with him, and what do you make of how he’s carried the load?

Woll: I appreciate the work he has done. It has been great for our team, carrying the load like that. It is not an easy thing to do. It is not an easy thing at all. He has been awesome and has handled it great. He is the same mindset he is always in. It’s great.

Where do you feel like you stand in terms of getting back into game action and the road to that point?

Woll: Since I’ve been back especially, I’ve been really focused on getting back to game shape. I’ve had the opportunity to hop out in practice a few of these days, and I feel like I am ready to go. I just want to focus on getting back with the team and getting back playing.

What will the experience of a conditioning stint with the Marlies feel like for you?

Woll: I’ve obviously had a lot of experience there. It will be good to see some of those guys. I am just very excited to get playing. The plan is to go with them tomorrow, and I’m ready to play when I have to.

What was the turning point that allowed you to feel good about returning?

Woll: Really, I’d prefer not to talk too much about that. I’d really like to focus on being present with where I am now. I’m very happy to be back, feeling good and ready to rejoin the team. I’ll go to the Marlies and help the organization however I can.

What do you look for in terms of signs that you’re ready to return to the level you’re capable of performing at?

Woll: From an on-ice standpoint, pace is something I’ve found is important to get up, especially coming off an offseason. Pace is a big one. Also, there is an eagerness to get back out there. I’ve had enough idle time sitting around. I don’t want to be practicing too long. I just want to get out and get going.

What is the challenge involved with missing most of camp?

Woll: In camp, maybe there is a bit more of a runway into the season. Now, you kind of go 0 to 60, or maybe 30 to 60, as opposed to the smooth ramp-up. But I’m excited to join the Marlies, and I think that will be good for getting back to game action and feeling the puck.

Do you have a ballpark of how many games you might need to feel ready to return to the NHL level?

Woll: I am not sure exactly in that respect. All I know is I am joining them, and I’m eager to play.