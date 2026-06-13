Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final.

On the “feeling out” process in Game 1:

There were times when we did a really good job of it, and then there were times when we made a few mistakes that ended up biting us. For our first game, trying to feel each other out, I thought we did a lot of good things. We had some opportunistic scoring. Obviously, our goaltender was pretty big when we needed him to be. The feeling-out process is always part of it in Game 1. Again, we’ll clean things up, but it is all about wins right now. We got the win. We have to make sure we clean a few things up, and I expect us to be even better in the second game.

On the team’s third period:

The bottom line is that our goalie made some big saves. I still liked our guys’ resilience. Even at the end, they were diving in front of pucks, blocking shots, and doing whatever they had to do to win games. That is what it is all about at this time of year. I like it. We had a few good chances, and we were opportunistic on the goal that Vinni scored. We also had a nice look in front of the net with the tip. There are a couple of things to clean up, but at this time of year, it is all about wins. It feels good to get the first one.

On game-winning-goal scorer Vinni Lettieri’s clutch scoring this playoff run:

Vinni was really good. He has been dangerous all playoffs long. He is becoming a complete player, which I really like. I’ve known Vinni for a few years and spent some time with him when I was in Boston. He has really elevated his game to a 200-foot player. For him to get rewarded in that situation is great. We know how goal-scorers are. When they put the puck in the net, their confidence rises. That should really help him as we continue. There is a lot of series left. It is good for him to get on the board.

ANDIAMO VINNI!!!! Vinni Lettieri goes end to end to give us the 3-2 lead! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/xCnvmUbJwV — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 13, 2026

On Ben Danford bouncing back from his turnover on the first Chicago goal by scoring his own shortly after:

For a young player like that to think like a quarterback who just threw a pick-six… If you are going to play hockey at this level and the next level, you need a short memory. He definitely had it. For him to come out in that same period — for some people, you don’t see them again for the rest; you just hope their mistakes aren’t catastrophic. For him to come out and score the goal is pretty impressive. It was huge. I am sure it did a lot for his confidence throughout the game.

DANNY BOY!!!!! Ben Danford scores his first Pro goal to make it 1-1! | @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/97KDoWP8O1 — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 13, 2026

On the team’s 0-for-3 game on the power play:

At times, when you have an aggressive penalty kill like that, and the ice isn’t great at this time of year, but both teams play on it… I think we need to simplify and make those 10-foot passes instead of trying to go through seams, making it more difficult. The ice is bad. There are no excuses. Both teams play on the same ice. We will have to be a little more direct in our power play to make sure we give ourselves the best chance to score and not lose momentum. On special teams, you don’t want to lose momentum. You want to make sure you feel good in those moments so it doesn’t affect the five-on-five. We got a little frustrated early, especially with our entries, but we will take a look at it. They always bounce back, which I expect them to do on Sunday.

On the defending around Artur Akhtyamov:

I don’t think they had many grade-A chances or many looks in the first two periods. I haven’t looked at the numbers analytically, and I don’t really care about analytics right now. I care about wins. But again, they might have had only three or four grade-As in the first two periods. We didn’t give them much. If you give a team like that open ice… I’d rather have them go 200 feet and earn it than give it to them. I thought we gave them both of their goals. We have to be better in those areas. Let him see the shots from the outside and clear them, but don’t give up those 2-on-1s and breakaways. Those are the tough ones. We will take a look at it, but for the most part, it is a win for us. We will move on and be better on Sunday.

On whether Jacob Quillan will return in the series:

We will see Jacob Quillan play. It probably won’t be in Game 2, but we will see Jacob Quillan in either Game 3 or Game 4, hopefully.

Extended Game 1 Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Wolves 2