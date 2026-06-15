Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discusses his team’s 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Final.

On the team overcoming a slow start:

Obviously, on the first two shifts, they came out ready to go. It is not like we weren’t ready; it’s just a team with its back against the wall, and you are in their home building. They’re going to have some pushback right away to start a game. We gave up the early goal, but I thought we settled in nicely and did a lot of good things as it went on. There were just some huge momentum swings throughout for both teams. Obviously, they got the one at the end to tie it up with 15 seconds to go, but hey, our guys have been through this all playoffs long. No quit. Next-man-up mentality. We were fortunate enough to find a way. Again, a big win for us. It is two for us, and we still have two to go. But it is a great start for us. Again, we had a lot of good moments in this game, for sure.

On the team’s comfort in playing from behind:

This is not something new for us. Anyone who has been around our journey throughout these playoffs knows we are not quitting, either, whether we score the first goal or not. We are more focused on the way we’re playing, how much we’re creating, and how much we’re giving up. Other than the first two shifts, which weren’t great — I don’t think we touched the puck, and they ended up scoring — I thought we settled in nicely. We did a lot of good things. We had a couple of chances to pull away with a couple of goals in the third, but hey, it isn’t easy. We are looking forward to returning to our building on Tuesday.

On how the team kept its emotions in check heading into overtime after the late tying goal:

With our leadership, there is no panic in our room. The bench was great. Throughout the whole game, I thought it was outstanding. Again, we knew they would be good. I thought we played better tonight than we did in our first game. It is just one more game. We know, at this stage, what it means. Again, it is nice to get two on the road, and now we go back to Toronto.

On Alex Nylander’s penalty shot goal to tie it up in the second period:

If you are going to give up a penalty shot, he is probably one of the guys to take it. He is a dangerous scorer. He made a heck of a move with that deception and then the finish. That is what he can do. He can score big goals. He made that one look easy, and it is not. A big goal and a big moment for us. We just have to continue to push forward.

HOW SWEDE IT IS!! 👑 Alex Nylander gets a penalty shot and makes no mistake I @cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/B049PUTLEX — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 14, 2026

On Logan Shaw continuing to drive the team with offense (two goals, including the OT winner) and leadership:

He is our leader. He is our pulse. He is the heartbeat of this team. He leads on and off the ice. I can’t say enough good things about him as a leader. He has been outstanding throughout these playoffs, and he continues to not only score big goals in big moments but also kill big penalties in big moments, win big draws, and do the little things as well. The team is following. There is a trickle-down effect. He is definitely setting the tone. Scoring those two goals was pretty impressive.

WINNER WINNER!!!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 LOGAN SHAW ENDS IT IN OVERTIMEEEEEEEE 👑@cocacola_ca pic.twitter.com/oovBmTWTOU — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 14, 2026

On the message to the team, particularly to the younger players, as they return home with a 2-0 lead:

I think they know it isn’t over. We’ve lived being up 2-0 against Wilkes-Barre. I thought some of our moments were really good, but they’re going to push back. This is a good hockey team we’re playing. They didn’t get here by accident. They beat the number-one team in the league all year. They don’t quit. We don’t expect them to. They were down two going into Colorado. They’ll be in the same situation. Since we’ve already lived through it against Wilkes-Barre, I am pretty sure, as we talked about with our older veterans, they’ll make sure the guys are ready to go. They’re doing a lot of the coaching for us. They say all of the right things, and they’re leading by example. It is a great opportunity for us to go back home and continue to do what we’re doing.

On the decision to pair up Ben Danford with Marshall Rifai:

You can’t go wrong, whoever he plays with. I think Marshall is calm and a heck of a player. They both skate extremely well. They both move pucks well. They defend. They’re not easy to play against. We just figured it was a good match for him, and Thrun-Benning have played together in the past. Mermis and Villeneuve have been playing a lot together. That is how it worked out. They’ve been doing a lot of good things out there.

On Henry Thrun’s contributions in the playoffs:

I like his game. He is competitive. He can skate. He also isn’t afraid to put his body on the line and block shots. He blocked a couple of shots there right before they scored on the 6-on-5. He is doing a lot. He is not just one-dimensional. He is not all offense. He can do both. He can play a 200-foot game. You can put him in all types of situations. He is playing well. He’s a great skater who is strong and uses his body out there.

On the excitement level to play three games at home:

It will be nice, especially if we can make sure we can get into the building with the World Cup going on. It will be crazy down there. There will be a lot going on, but we have been through this. Again, this is our fifth round of the playoffs. I think our guys know exactly what is at stake. We will just go out and be the best version of ourselves. We don’t have to put on a show. We don’t have to do anything spectacular. We just have to, again, lean on one another to help us out through these times. It is an exciting time. Everyone should want to play in these moments. We are just going to go out there and try to be the best version of ourselves.

Extended Game 2 Highlights: Marlies 5 vs. Wolves 4 (OT)