You don’t want to overstate the importance of game 17 of 82, but in the current context, this rematch against Boston is a big one for the Maple Leafs (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Feels like an unreasonably big game tonight. Leafs have already been swept in a home+home with DET, & BUF took 3 of 4 points vs them. Can't get cleaned out by a 3rd straight division opponent that's supposed to finish lower than you. Plus tack on needed response for CAR disaster. — Anthony Petrielli (@APetrielli) November 11, 2025

Game Day Quotes

Craig Berube on whether he considered a personnel change on defense after a tough weekend defensively:

I talked to Brad (Treliving) about call-ups. We are at where we are at right now. We have Dakota Mermis here on defense, but putting Mermis in there, to me — we don’t have a lefty-righty balance on the pairs as it is, and that is going to make it even worse. You’re putting someone on the right side, where we have McCabe now, which is new for him. He played the left side all of last year, and OEL has played the right at times and the left at times. It creates a little bit of a problem.

Jake McCabe on how the team can pull together defensively:

It’s just about being predictable and on the same page. It is not like the guys are trying not to work hard or are not working hard, but you have to work smarter sometimes and help each other out. Communication goes a long way; it opens up your vision to be able to make plays under the gun with forechecking pressure, so you’re able to make those slip plays or the simple plays up the wall. Just talk.

McCabe on whether the Nikita Zadorov hit on Scott Laughton will turn up the temperature on this rematch:

Any time with a divisional opponent, there is a lot of history, and you want to do well in your division. That obviously adds to it, but it is no different than wanting to get two points regardless.

McCabe on flushing his mistake that led to the game-winning goal for Carolina on Sunday:

Been around a long time. Made a lot of bad plays. Ready to get back on the horse again.

Matthew Knies on the team’s struggles defensively:

If we defend hard, shut down plays, and play structured defensively, it will lead to our offense. We have generated a lot. We just have to defend harder, be a little simpler in the defensive zone getting it out, and play structured. We could do a little more with the second and third efforts in our d-zone, keeping the puck out of our net, blocking shots more, and communicating. The execution of some of the puck management — that is what we are looking to work on here. We are focused a bit more on offense right now, and that is not good. We are giving up too many chances and odd-man rushes. We have to communicate, trust each other to be in the right spots, and trust our systems.

Knies on Anthony Stolarz returning to the crease after his pull against this same Boston team:

We owe him. We left him out to dry a little bit. We have to play better in front of him defensively. He also knows he can help us a lot. I think he’s going to [respond] well here.

Brandon Carlo on his first game in Boston as a member of the opposition:

I am excited to be back and check this box by getting this first one out of the way. The city means a lot to me. I feel like I grew up here in a way. I was young when I came in, and I met a lot of special people in this city and formed some great friendships. It was a big honour to be a part of this organization and this city. I feel lucky for that chapter I had in my life, but at the same time, I feel really lucky and fortunate to experience a different chapter as well. This room and this group, with the way they’ve accepted me, has been amazing. A lot of memories are popping up as I walk through the city.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on the challenge he expects from the Leafs in the rematch from Saturday night:

In the meantime, they lost to Carolina. Knowing Berube and the way he acts after a few losses, I expect them to come out really, really hard. It is a good team. I know they want to respond, especially after the last two games.

Sturm on Fraser Minten’s learning curve this season and his confidence level despite ice-time fluctuations:

He definitely has the swagger, I can tell you that. You have to give him time, first of all. Gaining experience every day and every game helps the kids grow. He is still a kid, so he needs to grow and learn. We also have to help him as a coaching staff. You always have to follow up with those young kids. I think Jeannot does a really good job of working with him and talking to him on his line. If you put everything together, I think that is why he has been the player he is right now.

Sturm on Alex Steeves’ Bruins debut vs. the Leafs on Saturday:

He was good. That is what I pictured when we called him up in terms of what we need and what we get out of him. It doesn’t matter what line he plays on; he is just playing the right way, and he is playing with a lot of energy and a lot of detail. He fit right in.

Maple Leafs (8-7-1) vs. Bruins (10-7-0): Head-to-Head Stats

via AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies – #34 Auston Matthews – #89 Nick Robertson

#74 Bobby McMann – #91 John Tavares – #88 William Nylander

#81 Dakota Joshua – #55 Nicolas Roy – #63 Matias Maccelli

#18 Steven Lorentz – #11 Max Domi – #79 Sammy Blais

Defensemen

#44 Morgan Rielly — #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit – #22 Jake McCabe

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson – #51 Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#35 Dennis Hildeby

Extras: Calle Jarnkrok, Dakota Mermis

Injured/Out: Scott Laughton, Chris Tanev (IR)

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Forwards

#39 Morgan Geekie – #92 Marat Khusnutdinov – #88 David Pastrnak

#21 Alex Steeves – #18 Pavel Zacha – #71 Viktor Ardvidsson

#84 Tanner Jeannot – #93 Fraser Minten – #47 Mark Kastelic

#48 Jeffrey Viel – #52 Sean Kuraly – #81 Michael Eyssimont

Defensemen

#91 Nikita Zadorov – #73 Charlie McAvoy

#27 Hampus Lindholm – #26 Andrew Peeke

#6 Mason Lohrei – #20 Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders

Starter: #1 Jeremy Swayman

#70 Joonas Korpisalo

Injured/Out: Elias Lindholm, John Beecher, Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Harris