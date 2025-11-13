Ahead of Thursday’s game against LA, Craig Berube discussed the injuries to Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz, inserting Dakota Mermis into the lineup, and his confidence level in the team’s ability to pull out of its current rut.

What is the key to getting through this stretch with Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz out of the lineup?

Berube: We played last year without them for a while, and it’s a next-man-up mentality. Other guys get a bigger bite and a bigger role. We need a better team game.

How long is Matthews expected to be out?

Berube: I am hoping it’s a week, maybe, but it may be sooner. We’ll see. It is one of those things; he could come in a couple of days from now feeling a lot better, and hopefully, he is good to go, but we’ll see. It could be as long as a week.

Was Matthews dealing with something from before the game?

Berube: No, it happened during the game.

Was it the Zadorov hit?

Berube: No, not the hit. He was fine. He wasn’t happy about it, but he was fine.

And what is Stolarz’s status?

Berube: Day-to-day.

What is your sense of the group coming off the three straight losses?

Berube: I mean, we went through stretches last year where we lost three in a row. It is a tough stretch right now. Nobody is happy about it, but I didn’t feel there was frustration today. I felt like we were in the right mode to fix it. My job is to try to get them going in the right direction, and we have to stay positive at this point. We have to work our way out of it.

What gives you the most confidence that the team can pull out of this rut?

Berube: They’re a veteran group. A lot of guys in the room have gone through this before. We have a veteran group, and I have full trust in these guys. They all know what they have to do, and they have all been through this before in their careers and in different situations. Maybe they were on different teams, but I feel like we have a veteran group, and we have enough talent and determination to pull through.

Despite playing really well, John Tavares’ minutes have been down a little bit from last year. How would you assess his ability to play a little more and sustain that level of play?

Berube: The minutes are not down a whole lot from last year. He is in tremendous shape. I don’t think it’ll be an issue if I need to use him more.

How would you assess Dennis Hildeby’s job in his one start and two relief efforts?

Berube: I think he has come in and done a good job, to be honest with you. He has been put in some tough situations. He has come in and given us a chance to win. I like the way he has been playing.

How important is the role of the goaltending coach, Curtis Sanford, at a time like this?

Berube: Well, he is important, but it is not just on him. It is on the goalies and me. It is our job to try to get this goaltending situation straightened out. It’s on everybody.

Where are you hoping Dakota Mermis can help the team?

Berube: He moves the puck fairly well. He is a good skater, and he has good experience. We have used him in the past. We just wanted to make a switch on D.

What kind of challenge do the LA Kings present?

Berube: Big team. They have size up the middle, obviously, with Kopitar and Byfield. They’er two big centermen. It’s a veteran D core back there. They don’t give you a lot, and their PK is excellent. It will be key for our power play to do a good job tonight; special teams will be important.

For me, it is about managing the game. We are going to have to be patient in this game, and we are going to have to work for our chances. At the same time, we can’t force things and put ourselves in tough situations. Patience and managing the game are going to be important tonight.

