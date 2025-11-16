Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s fifth straight defeat, a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 8-9-2.

On where the game got away from the team:

Two mistakes in the third period. That’s about it.

On why closing out games has been a challenge:

Last year, we were excellent at it. Right now, we are a little bit unconfident. We have to get through that. We had the lead, and we had the opportunity to close out a win. We had a power play in the third, and we didn’t do anything with it, either.

On how the coach can instill confidence in the group:

It’s a good question. I have to motivate them the best way I can. Maybe it’s a kick in the ass, but maybe it is positive reinforcement, too. We did a lot of good things. I think we had 11 or 12 grade-A chances tonight, and we only got two goals out of it. We’d score more than that, for the most part. You’re going to have games like that. Tonight, we trended in the right direction, but we still have to do a better job. Little things decide games, and tonight, there were two little things that cost us the hockey game.

On Joseph Woll’s performance:

He was good. He did his job. He looked good to me in the net tonight. I don’t think he could’ve done anything on any of those goals.

On the power play (0 for 3):

We had possession on the second PP. On the first PP, they did a good job with their stand (at the line). On the second one, we started putting it behind them and going to work. We got the puck back, and we had good possession. I didn’t see enough attempts at the net, from my standpoint, in the third. There was no execution on the power play.

On Philippe Myers and Dakota Mermis playing only eight minutes, and the mix on defense at the moment:

Our top guys played a lot tonight on the backend. Right now, we are missing two guys who play minutes. That is the way it goes. I don’t think there is any solution; these guys have to do the job when they’re out there, and we need more from those guys, too, who don’t play a lot of minutes. It is a balance, right? We used our top guys a lot tonight.

On Easton Cowan’s performance:

I thought he was good tonight. I know he made a mistake putting the puck over the glass, but overall, he had some good opportunities. He worked, skated well, made some plays, and had some opportunities to score. I was happy with his game overall. He is still learning. He’s a kid, right? There will be mistakes, but it is not from a lack of effort or competitiveness. I thought he skated well and did some good things tonight.

On whether the players tightened up on the bench after the 2-2 tying goal in the third period:

I didn’t notice any of that, but you’d have to ask them.

On why the injured players made the trip to Chicago:

I just wanted everybody here. It is good that they come on the road with us.

