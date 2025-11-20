Ahead of Thursday’s game against Columbus, Craig Berube discussed Scott Laughton’s return, building on Tuesday’s win, and the workloads of John Tavares and Joseph Woll.

Does the win on Tuesday release some of the pressure or tension for the team?

Berube: It does. It does for a bit, but we have to carry on here and keep piling up wins when we can. That game is over. We did a good job and won the hockey game, but we have a tough challenge tonight that we have to get focused on.

Scott Laughton hasn’t had much of a chance to establish himself with the injuries. Are you hopeful he finally gets a bit of a runway now that he’s back?

Berube: We traded for him last year, and it took him a bit to get acclimated, but I thought he had a good playoff for us, for sure. He did what we brought him in to do. I thought he did a good job. It’s good to have him back.

What did you like about the Lorentz, Laughton, and Cowan line in training camp?

Berube: Cowan definitely adds puck play to that line and some playmaking ability. I thought the line looked really good in camp with its speed. They looked like they were connected and had chemistry.

What is the key for the group to build on Tuesday’s win?

Berube: A lot of the same. Defensively, I thought we were a lot better and a lot tighter. I liked our first period and our start to the game. We have to continue to focus on the little things and focus on the first period tonight. We know what Columbus is all about. We are going to have to be a tight-checking group tonight.

What made you want to move Calle Jarnkrok up with John Tavares and William Nylander? What does it say about Jarnkrok’s versatility that you can move him up and down the lineup?

Berube: A little bit for matchups, and there is the familiarity that Willy and Calle have together.

Jarnkrok is a valuable guy. He does a lot of valuable things night in and night out that go unnoticed. We notice, but maybe you guys don’t, or the fans. He is a good penalty killer and a hard worker. He does a lot of little things right all over the ice. He can complement every line in certain ways. He’s valuable.

How do you think Jarnkrok might help the power play?

Berube: He’s a right-handed shot down there. It is one thing we miss. It’s the reason why we put him there.

What progress have you seen from Auston Matthews as he works his way back? Is there a timetable?

Berube: It was good to see him out there with us. Just talking to him, he is feeling a lot better. I thought he was shooting the puck pretty well, so that is a good sign.

No (timetable yet). Maybe later I’ll get one, haha.

How is Anthony Stolarz progressing? Has there been a setback?

Berube: There wasn’t a [setback]. We weren’t sure at the time about the seriousness of it… Obviously, it’s worse than we thought. He is not ready to get on the ice yet and do what he needs to do. I really don’t have a timetable for him. Maybe tomorrow he will be on the ice. I am not sure.

How has Joseph Woll handled the workload since getting back?

Berube: He seems fine. It was a good rest day for him yesterday, but he feels good. He feels like he has great energy out there. It is good to hear from him.

How do you think John Tavares is handling the workload at 35 years old?

Berube: It is a lot to ask of him, but he is willing, for sure. He has played pretty well and handled it pretty well. But I have to try to lower that.

How much can Tavares’ effort on the OT winner on Tuesday be a rallying moment for the group?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. We talked about John’s minutes, but I had him out there in OT, and he controls the play by himself against three guys, then kicks the puck out to Morgan. They make a play, and Willly does what he does. It just shows his determination and will.

